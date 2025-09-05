Lava Yuva Smart 2 Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Lava Yuva Smart 2 has been announced in India as the brand’s latest budget 4G smartphone with a Unisoc chipset under the hood, Android 15 Go Edition, dual rear cameras, a 5000mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new Lava Yuva series phone.

Lava Yuva Smart 2: Price, Availability

The Yuva Smart 2 costs Rs 6,099 for the sole 3GB + 64GB variant and can be availed in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold shades. Availability details are yet to be confirmed.

Lava Yuva Smart 2: Specifications

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 sports a 6.75-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset. The device packs 3GB of RAM with up to 3GB virtual RAM support. It has 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 512GB with a microSD card.

For optics, the Lava Yuva Smart 2 gets a square camera module on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and an AI sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 5MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It further has a single speaker on the bottom and a 3.5mm Audio Jack also.

The company debuted the Lava Yuva Star 2 earlier in May this year which is essentially the same device but with a different design.