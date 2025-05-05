HomeNewsLava Yuva Star 2 With Android 14 Go Edition OS Launched in...

Lava Yuva Star 2 With Android 14 Go Edition OS Launched in India

Lava Yuva Star 2 has been announced in India with nearly the same specs as its predecessor but a new iPhone-inspired design.

By The Mobile Indian Network

Lava Yuva Star 2 has been launched in India as the successor to the Yuva Star which debuted back in August of last year. The Yuva Star 2 comes with a 5000mAh battery under the hood and runs on the Android 14 Go Edition operating system. Design-wise, the handset resembles the iPhone 16. Here are all the details of the device.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Price, Availability

Lava Yuva Star 2 will be available in two colours: Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory, and is priced at Rs 6,499 for 4GB + 64GB variant. The sale of the device has already begun retail outlets in India.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Specifications

The Yuva Star sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features an unspecified octa-core Unisoc chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 14 Go OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with an AI sensor. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker. The device is also water and dust resistant according to the brand.

  • ChipsetUnspecified Unisoc SoC
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64
  • Display6.75-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera13MP + AI Lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14 Go Edition

