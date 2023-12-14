Lava Teases A New Smartphone Launch; Lava Storm Series Expected

Lava launched the Yuva 3 Pro in India today and shortly after, it began teasing a new product. It is expected that Lava is planning to debut the Storm series of smartphones based on the teaser shared by the brand. Here are all the details we know about the upcoming smartphones so far.

Lava shared a new teaser on X with a video showing a thunderstorm and the text ‘Coming Soon’. While the brand didn’t share a model name, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot of the MyJio app with the list of 5G phones and the list contains a smartphone named Lava Storm 5G. As of now, such a smartphone doesn’t exist in Lava’s smartphone portfolio.

The model name matches the style of the teaser that was shared by the brand. Moreover, back in October 2022, a couple of smartphones leaked by the name of Lava Storm Series. It was reported that the series consisted of Lava Storm 4G and the Lava Storm Pro 5G and was supposed to launch in November or December 2022. However, for some reason, it didn’t.

We even got a hint regarding the chipsets, including a MediaTek Helio series Processor for the 4G model and a Dimensity series chip for the 5G version. The exact Chipset models have been kept under the wraps.

They are expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Lava Storm is said to sport 18W charging support and the Lava Storm Pro 5G could come with 33W Fast charging support. The company is expected to launch these smartphones in multiple colour options.

If we were to assume, we can say that the upcoming Lava Storm series devices could compete in the lower mid-range segment for the 5G model while the 4G model may lie in the budget segment.