Lava Yuva 3 Pro Launched for less than Rs 9,000: Check Alternatives, Specs

Lava is known for launching entry-level and budget-segment smartphones in India, and the brand continues its streak with the debut of the Lava Yuva 3 Pro. The new Yuva 3 Pro from Lava has a price tag below Rs 10,000 and features like a Unisoc chipset, dual rear cameras and more.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro: Price, Specs

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. The Yuva 3 Pro will be available in three colour variants – Desert Gold, Forest Viridian and Meadow Purple across Lava’s retail network and Lava e-store starting today, 14th December, 2023.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T616 chipset and 8GB of RAM with up to 8GB virtual RAM.

There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage, and the phone runs on Android 13 OS. The device has been confirmed to receive the Android 14 update in the near future with 2 years of security updates.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera and an additional AI sensor. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a single bottom-firing speaker.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro: Alternatives

Lava Yuva 3 Pro vs Itel P40+

The two strongest candidates against the Yuva 3 Pro are the Itel P40+ and the Realme Narzo N53. Talking of the Itel P40+, the handset is priced lower at Rs 7,499 which saves you around Rs 1,500. It then offers you a slightly inferior Chipset (Unisoc T606) but the same display as the Yuva 3 Pro. You’ll also have to compromise on the Android version and the RAM, but despite having a lower price tag, the Itel P40+ gets you a massive 7000mAh battery that would last you much longer than the Yuva 3 Pro.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro vs Realme Narzo N53

Coming to the Realme Narzo N53, it has the same price tag as Yuva 3 Pro. While you compromise on two aspects, RAM and storage (4GB + 64GB), you get a better display, which is sharper with an FHD+ resolution. Moreover, you can expand storage up to 2 TB and charge it faster at 33W. You can also consider the Narzo N53 over the Lava Yuva 3 Pro according to your preferences.