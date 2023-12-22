Lava Storm 5G: Do You Get Better Options?

Lava has recently debuted a new 5G offering for the Indian market called the Storm 5G. The new Lava Storm 5G aims to offer a decent set of specifications and overall value at an attractive price. However, whether it succeeds in doing that or not is a question we can answer only after seeing the competition it is facing. But first, let’s have a look at the price and specs of the smartphone.

Lava Storm 5G: Price, Availability

The Storm 5G, available in a single 8GB + 128GB model, comes in at Rs 13,499, while you can get it for Rs 11,999 with bank discounts as a part of an introductory offer. It will be available from December 28 in Green and Black colours via the Lava E-store and Amazon.

Lava Storm 5G: Specifications

The Storm 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. The chipset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor under the hood.

The Storm 5G gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 8GB of Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle dual rear camera setup, and a 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Lava Storm 5G: Competition

There are no two doubts about how aggressively the Lava Storm 5G has been priced. Despite that, there are a couple of contenders who can offer you a slightly better value for 500 bucks less, such as the Realme Narzo 60x 5G. This Realme smartphone sells for Rs 12,999 and has got you a better chipset along with better software as compared to the previous Lava devices we have used. However, you’ll have to compromise on RAM with the Realme device, where you get 4GB instead of 8GB found in Lava Storm 5G.

Aside from this, you get the Redmi 13C 5G, where the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 12,499. For 1000 bucks less, you get a much better chipset and software experience. However, you do compromise with the display which has a lower resolution and refresh rate, slower charging and the RAM as well. For further 1,500 bucks less, there’s 4GB RAM but despite that, it is the more value for money variant.