Advertisement

Lava Pulse feature phone launched with Heart rate and Blood Pressure sensor for Rs 1599

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 20, 2020 3:50 pm

Latest News

Pulse is said to be the first-ever phone in the world to have a Heart rate & Blood Pressure sensor.
Advertisement

Lava has today announced the launch of its latest feature phone- Lava Pulse. The feature phone is priced at Rs 1599 and comes in a stunning Rose Gold colour. The handset is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.

Pulse is said to be the first-ever phone in the world to have a Heart rate & Blood Pressure sensor. The company claims that Lava Pulse’s sensor readings have accuracy similar to present electronic Heart rate and Blood pressure measuring digital devices.

This unique feature will enable its user to measure their heart health in just a few seconds. The user has to simply place their fingertip on the ‘pulse scanner’ and it will display their Blood Pressure and Heart rate immediately on the screen. Users also have an option to save this data on their phones for future reference and share with others through messages.

Lava Pulse comes with a 2.4-inch display and supports stereo sound. The device has 32MB of RAM and an expandable memory of up to 32GB. It features a sturdy polycarbonate body and has an expandable memory of upto 32 GB. The handset is embedded with 1800 mAh battery supported with super battery mode, which lasts up to 6 days on a single charge. The phone is Military Grade certified which means that the users don’t have to worry about the minor wear and tear, if the phone gets dropped. Additionally, the phone comes with a 1-year replacement service promise.

Lava Pulse phone also comes with features like number talker, photo icons for saving contacts, wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support. The phone provides a provision of auto call recording and enables users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said "Thousands of Indians die due to cardiovascular diseases every year. While an early detection can save a lot of these lives, there’s still a large chunk of our population which lacks basic medical health facility. Lava Pulse is a solution, made to empower Indians to screen and monitor, who don’t have access to or cannot afford the high cost of regular heart health check-ups. As an Indian Brand it is our constant endeavour to provide meaningful solutions to our customers, especially in the current anxious environment. With Lava Pulse, we are taking a strong step to push the boundaries of innovation in Mobile Phones."

Lava Z61 Pro, A5, A9 Proudly Indian editions launched in India

Lava Z66 officially launched in India: Full specifications, price, availability and more

Lava Z66 removed from Flipkart, Is the launch delayed?

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Lava launches 'Service on Wheels' for its customers

Lava extends its ‘Design in India’ contest registration process till July 18

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

Tags: Lava

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno launches 3GB variant of Spark 6 Air smartphone

Redmi 9 to launch in India on August 27 via Amazon

Asus ZenFone 7 specs and price leaked, tipped to come with 6.4-inch 60Hz LCD display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies