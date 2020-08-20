Lava Pulse feature phone launched with Heart rate and Blood Pressure sensor for Rs 1599

Pulse is said to be the first-ever phone in the world to have a Heart rate & Blood Pressure sensor.

Lava has today announced the launch of its latest feature phone- Lava Pulse. The feature phone is priced at Rs 1599 and comes in a stunning Rose Gold colour. The handset is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.



Pulse is said to be the first-ever phone in the world to have a Heart rate & Blood Pressure sensor. The company claims that Lava Pulse’s sensor readings have accuracy similar to present electronic Heart rate and Blood pressure measuring digital devices.



This unique feature will enable its user to measure their heart health in just a few seconds. The user has to simply place their fingertip on the ‘pulse scanner’ and it will display their Blood Pressure and Heart rate immediately on the screen. Users also have an option to save this data on their phones for future reference and share with others through messages.



Lava Pulse comes with a 2.4-inch display and supports stereo sound. The device has 32MB of RAM and an expandable memory of up to 32GB. It features a sturdy polycarbonate body and has an expandable memory of upto 32 GB. The handset is embedded with 1800 mAh battery supported with super battery mode, which lasts up to 6 days on a single charge. The phone is Military Grade certified which means that the users don’t have to worry about the minor wear and tear, if the phone gets dropped. Additionally, the phone comes with a 1-year replacement service promise.



Lava Pulse phone also comes with features like number talker, photo icons for saving contacts, wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support. The phone provides a provision of auto call recording and enables users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.



Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said "Thousands of Indians die due to cardiovascular diseases every year. While an early detection can save a lot of these lives, there’s still a large chunk of our population which lacks basic medical health facility. Lava Pulse is a solution, made to empower Indians to screen and monitor, who don’t have access to or cannot afford the high cost of regular heart health check-ups. As an Indian Brand it is our constant endeavour to provide meaningful solutions to our customers, especially in the current anxious environment. With Lava Pulse, we are taking a strong step to push the boundaries of innovation in Mobile Phones."