Lava Prowatch X Launched in India: All Details

Lava Prowatch X has been launched in India with a 360-degree fitness suite that comprises of Body Energy, HRV and VO2 Max. It supports 110+ Sports Modes, covering a wide range of activities from yoga to HIIT along with what Lava called Smart Sleep technology. Here are all the details of the watch.

Lava Prowatch X: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 4,499, the Lava Prowatch X smartwatch will be available for pre-order from February 15 to February 18, 2025, with an exclusive ₹1000 flat discount on all bank cards during this period. Official sales begin on February 21, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart. It is available in three strap variants – Silicone, Nylon, and Metal.

Lava Prowatch X: Specifications

Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 Resolution and 500 nits brightness. The 326 PPI display density along with Always-On Display which allows users to conveniently glance at their information without waking up the screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also supports 150+ watch faces.

The watch is encased in a lightweight aluminum alloy frame with a sandblasted and oxidized finish.

Prowatch X is equipped with VO2 Max Measurement, which tracks oxygen uptake for high-intensity workouts, and Body Energy Monitoring, a feature that estimates energy levels using HRV, stress, sleep, and activity data. The Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Tracking provides insights on current cardiovascular health, while Post-Workout Recovery Analysis suggests optimal rest duration based on workout intensity.

It also includes Aerobic Training Effect, which measures the intensity of your workouts. With Intelligent Exercise Recognition (IER), the watch automatically detects activities, including pause and end recognition. It supports 110+ Sports Modes, covering a wide range of activities from yoga to HIIT, and aspiring runners can access six structured courses for engaging running experience.

Additionally, Smart Sleep Technology tracks sleep stages and daytime naps, providing comprehensive sleep insights. SpO2 Monitoring is available in both manual and continuous modes, while Breathing Exercises help users manage stress effectively. Powered by Advanced Actions ATS3085C Chipset, Prowatch X also gets a HX3690 PPG Sensor which is claimed to ensure precise heart rate and SpO2 readings.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 5.3, and the watch gets 8-10 days battery backup provides a seamless experience to users. The >40Hz refresh rate further enhances the UI experience. Prowatch X further features an inbuilt GPS for precise tracking and 6-axis motion sensors to enhance movement accuracy. The watch gets an Explorer Suite which includes an Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass (ABC).

The smartwatch is IP68-certified, tested to withstand up to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes, making it manageable in showers and mild swimming. The wearable also supports Bluetooth calling and the ability to save up to 10 contacts.

Users can benefit from features like Find My Watch & Find My Phone, Women’s Health Tracking, Quick Replies, Event Reminders, and a Pomodoro Timer to enhance productivity. It also includes Air Quality Index (AQI) Updates, Gesture Controls such as raise-to-wake and cover-to-sleep, and a World Clock & Stopwatch with Lap Tracking.