Lava Yuva Smart 4G Smartphone Launched in India

Lava Yuva Smart 4G budget smartphone has been introduced in India with a Unisoc chipset under the hood. It also comes as the first smartphone launch from the brand in 2025 after it debuted the Lava Yuva 2 5G late in December last year. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Lava Yuva Smart 4G: Everything to Know

The Lava Yuva Smart 4G is available for an introductory price of Rs 6,000 on Flipkart for the sole 3GB + 64GB model. It can be purchased in Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Lavender shades in the country.

As for the specs, the Lava Yuva Smart sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, 260 ppi, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 3GB of RAM with up to 3GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage which is expandable and the phone runs on Android 14 OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with an unspecified sensor. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner and a single bottom-firing speaker.

In other news, Lava also launched the ProWatch V1 earlier this month. Equipped with the Realtek 8773 chipset, the ProWatch V1 connects wirelessly via Bluetoothv5.3. The smartwatch also features assisted GPS, ensuring accurate location tracking for outdoor activities. The ProWatch V1 is equipped with the VC9213 PPG sensor, ensuring precise health and fitness tracking. With over 110 sports modes, it meets a wide range of fitness needs, from running to yoga and more. It gets an IP68-rated body.