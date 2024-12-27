Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Lava has announced the launch of Lava Yuva 2 5G in India after teasing it for a week. The new device has been launched at a sub-Rs 10,000 price point, and packs a Unisoc 5G chipset, paired with a notification light on the back which blinks for calls and other notifications.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Price, Availability

The smartphone will be available at Lava’s retail outlets starting today, December 27, at an introductory price of Rs 9499. There’s no word on whether it’ll be made available online or not. It comes in Marble Black and Marble White colours.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Specifications

The Yuva 2 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. As for the chipset, it is powered by the Unisoc T750 5G Processor under the hood.

The Yuva 2 5G gets 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s up to 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM which is expandable up to 1TB. In addition, it packs a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The smartphone runs on Android 14 OS and gets a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP AI sensor along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a set of two speakers for audio.

The brand’s most recent launch was Lava Blaze Duo 5G which came with dual displays. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, Widevine L1, and supports HDR 10+. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.