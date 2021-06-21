Lava Probuds true wireless earphones launched with special offer at Rs 1

The earbuds are launching with an introductory offer that will enable users to purchase them at just Rs. 1 on the Lava E-store as well on e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart.

On World Music Day, Indian mobile brand, Lava International Limited has announced its entry into the true wireless segment with the launch of its first-ever true wireless earphones- Probuds by Lava.

The earbuds are launching with an introductory offer that will enable users to purchase them at just Rs. 1 on the Lava E-store as well on e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart. The special offer is valid from 24th June 12.00pm onwards, until stocks last.

After the special introductory offer, Probuds will be available at Rs 2199 through the Lava E-store as well as on online platforms like Amazon & Flipkart. These TWS come in black color, and superior matte finish.

Probuds by Lava are fuelled by 11.6mm advanced drivers and MediaTek Airoha chipset. Despite its small size, the earbuds deliver powerful sound with deep bass and ensure no voice distortion during calls. Probuds offers a 25-hour long music playtime which is backed by 55 mAh (each bud) battery and 500 mAh case battery.

Lava Probuds are ergonomically designed after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours which makes them ideal for prolonged use. They are designed on the basis of customer feedback and after performing many trials on ear contours. These lightweight earbuds provide a secure & comfortable fit, freeing users from the worry of losing them while running or training.

The earbuds also come with an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’ which power on the earbuds and enter connection mode as soon as charging case lid is opened. The TWS is equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the user with easy manoeuvring. It also has the latest Bluetooth v5.0 which offers seamless as well as instant connectivity.

Weighing just 77 grams, Probuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Additionally, Probuds enable users to directly access the voice assistant function by gently tapping twice on the right earbud. The product comes with a one-year warranty, and the box contains a micro USB data cable and silicone earplugs: large/medium/small.



Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, “Probuds by Lava are high-performance earbuds for modern audiophiles. The product has been developed keeping in mind the work as well as leisure needs and is in line with the spirit of Lava to develop products specifically for the Indian audience. With Probuds, Lava aims to have a substantial share in the TWS space as students and office goers are looking for ear buds which can ease their work/study from home and even cater to their entertainment needs.”