Advertisement

Lava Probuds true wireless earphones launched with special offer at Rs 1

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 1:59 pm

Latest News

The earbuds are launching with an introductory offer that will enable users to purchase them at just Rs. 1 on the Lava E-store as well on e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart.
Advertisement

On World Music Day, Indian mobile brand, Lava International Limited has announced its entry into the true wireless segment with the launch of its first-ever true wireless earphones- Probuds by Lava.

 

The earbuds are launching with an introductory offer that will enable users to purchase them at just Rs. 1 on the Lava E-store as well on e-commerce websites like Amazon & Flipkart. The special offer is valid from 24th June 12.00pm onwards, until stocks last.

Advertisement

 

After the special introductory offer, Probuds will be available at Rs 2199 through the Lava E-store as well as on online platforms like Amazon & Flipkart. These TWS come in black color, and superior matte finish.

 

Probuds by Lava are fuelled by 11.6mm advanced drivers and MediaTek Airoha chipset. Despite its small size, the earbuds deliver powerful sound with deep bass and ensure no voice distortion during calls. Probuds offers a 25-hour long music playtime which is backed by 55 mAh (each bud) battery and 500 mAh case battery.

 

Lava Probuds are ergonomically designed after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours which makes them ideal for prolonged use. They are designed on the basis of customer feedback and after performing many trials on ear contours. These lightweight earbuds provide a secure & comfortable fit, freeing users from the worry of losing them while running or training.

 

The earbuds also come with an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’ which power on the earbuds and enter connection mode as soon as charging case lid is opened. The TWS is equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the user with easy manoeuvring. It also has the latest Bluetooth v5.0 which offers seamless as well as instant connectivity.

 

Weighing just 77 grams, Probuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Additionally, Probuds enable users to directly access the voice assistant function by gently tapping twice on the right earbud. The product comes with a one-year warranty, and the box contains a micro USB data cable and silicone earplugs: large/medium/small.


Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, “Probuds by Lava are high-performance earbuds for modern audiophiles. The product has been developed keeping in mind the work as well as leisure needs and is in line with the spirit of Lava to develop products specifically for the Indian audience. With Probuds, Lava aims to have a substantial share in the TWS space as students and office goers are looking for ear buds which can ease their work/study from home and even cater to their entertainment needs.”

Lava launches 3 new Tablets under E-Education series

Lava Z1 now available for sale on Amazon India

Lava Z1 to go on sale from February 5 in India on Amazon

Lava teases key specifications of the upcoming smartphone

Lava to launch a new smartphone on 7th January, 2021

Lava says its ready to change the game, expected to launch new smartphones next month

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro launched at an introductory price of Rs 1999

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker launched in India with DSP technology

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies