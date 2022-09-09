Lava Probuds N11 neckband launched at an introductory price of Rs 999

Lava has today announced the launch of its latest Neckband – Probuds N11 in India. The brand claims that the neckband produces rich sound output, and the transcending feel will provide an immersive experience.

The introductory offer starts from September 10, 2022 will enable/provide customers to purchase Probuds N11 for Rs 11 at 11:00 am on e-commerce website Amazon till September 12, 2022. You can purchase N11 from 13th September till 16th September at a one-time special price of Rs 999.

After the special introductory offer, Probuds N11 will be available from September 17, 2022 at Rs 1499 for customers on Lava e-store, Amazon, and the company’s 100K+ PAN India stores. The neckband comes in Firefly green, Kai Orange and Panther black colours.

Lava Probuds N11 Features

The newly launched Probuds N11 is loaded with features like Dual Hallswitch function- Dash Switch, Turbo latency and Pro Game mode, Environment Noise cancellation. Further, there is battery capacity of 280mAh which gives you up to 42 Hours playtime and a quick charge time of 10 minutes which gives a playback time of up to 13 hours.

The Probuds N11 comes with 12 mm dynamic drivers, which deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass and provide dual connectivity to share their earphones with a family member or friend. It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and IPX6 water-resistant technology which makes the neckband sweat and splash resistant.

The neckband also comes with ENC feature. It helps in a better calling experience and noise free voice clarity when used in crowded places. The Magnetic Hallswitch- Dash switch allows the user to Play/Pause music or Answer /Cut the call by just attracting the magnetic buds together or pulling them apart.

Additionally, Probuds are compatible with both Google & Siri. The device also has a dual connectivity feature so that you can connect two devices at a time and multitask. The product comes with a 12-month warranty. Further, there is an extended warranty of two months and Gaana subscription if the consumer is registered within 30 days of purchase. Additionally, the box comes with a micro USB data cable and silicone earplugs: large/medium/small.