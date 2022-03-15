Lava Probuds 21 TWS earbuds launched at an introductory price of Rs 1299

Lava has today announced the launch of its new true wireless earphones–Probuds 21 in India. The new Lava Probuds 21 TWS are priced at Rs 1499. However, they are currently listed for an introductory price of Rs 1299 on Lava e-store and Amazon. This special introductory price is only valid till 24th March.

Lava Probuds 21 Features

This latest addition in the brand’s TWS portfolio comes with a trendy stem design and 3 months of free Gaana Plus subscription. The company says that the TWS is the first in its segment to offer up to 9 hours of playback time in a single charge with the biggest ever 60mAh buds battery capacity.

Probuds 21 is ergonomically designed to fit every ear contour which provides sound isolation. In addition, the earbuds come with quick charge technology which provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 20 minutes charge.

Moreover, the buds are equipped with latest Bluetooth version 5.1 and Wake & Pair technology which offers seamless instant connectivity. Further, the TWS are designed for strong wireless performance and come with touch control voice assistance for more efficient interaction with Google and Siri.

Lava Probuds 21 are equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the user with easy manoeuvring. The users can also receive or reject calls by simply tapping the buds a few times. Lastly, these compact buds are IPX4 rated for water & sweat resistance and come with one year warranty.

Previously, Lava launched Probuds N1 Wireless Earphones for Rs 1499. Lava Probuds N1’s comes with a 220 mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to 30 hours of music playtime and 200 hours of standby time. It also comes with a quick charge feature that gives up to eight hours of playback time, after just 20 minutes of charging.

The dual connectivity feature in the Probuds N1 allows it to connect with two devices simultaneously. On the connectivity front, the earphones support Bluetooth version 5.0 and have vibration alerts for calls.