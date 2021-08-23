Lava Probuds 2 TWS earbuds launched in India

Lava International Ltd has todau announced the launch of its latest true wireless earbuds – Probuds 2. The company has also anoounced a unique BYOB (Break Your Old Buds) contest that will give some lucky participants a chance to win free buds.

Lava Probuds 2 Price

Probuds 2 sale will go live on 26th August on Lava E-store, Amazon & Flipkart. The product will be launched at a special introductory price of Rs 1399. After which they will be sold for Rs 1699.

Features

Lava Probuds 2 stands out with its 14 mm dynamic drivers which deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass. The ear buds come with Bluetooth v5.0 that ensures seamless connectivity.

In terms of battery, the Probuds 2 delivers up to 23 Hours of Audio Bliss. It comes with a long battery backup of 5 hours in the buds and can be extended up to 23 hours with its 370 mAh charging case. There is also an IPX5 certification which makes the buds sweat and splash resistant. Their IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant rating makes them durable and ideal for heavy workout sessions.

They are compatible with touch as well as voice assistants, These earphones let you effortlessly access calls as well as music.

Lava Probuds 2 TWS earbuds come with an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’. When you open the carrying case, these earphones power on and instantly connect to your paired device for convenient usage. Users can access voice assistant function by tapping twice on the right earbud.

To participate in the BYOB contest, the participants will have to just register themselves on Lava website and pledge to break their old earphones (wired or wireless). The winners will be chosen via lucky draw. This offer to avail free Probuds 2 will go live on 23rd August at 12:00 pm and end on 26th August at 12:00 pm.