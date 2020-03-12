  • 03:30 Mar 13, 2020

Lava Pay App launched: Digital Payment without internet connection

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 10:03 pm

LAVA Itoday lauched Pay app- a digital payment solution that does not require internet connectivity.  It is specifically meant for feature phones and will come pre-installed in company’s all upcoming feature phones.

 

Existing Lava customers can get this application installed in their current phones by visiting Lava service centres. In Lava Pay app the users have to enter the phone number of the receiver, payment amount and the transaction Pass Code. Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive an alert immediately. The app uses UPI ID to initiate the transfer.

Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, “India has roughly 500 million feature phone users, however, most of these users still do the offline financial transaction for lack of internet connectivity on their phones. Lava Pay is the first solution for digital financial transactions without the requirement of internet connectivity. The fully secure Lava app with a very simple UI for ease of transactions is aimed at empowering feature phone users by eliminating the need of carrying cash all the time. We are hopeful that this non-internet payment solution will be well-accepted in the market and change the way feature phones users conduct transactions in future."

 

 

