Lava Launches Prowatch Xtreme on Amazon at ₹3,999

Lava International has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the Prowatch Xtreme, through its Prowatch product line. The device will be available exclusively on Amazon beginning June 16. It is positioned as an upgraded version of the Prowatch X and will launch with introductory pricing.

Product Focus and Integration

The Prowatch Xtreme includes a number of software updates and expanded integration with platforms such as Google Fit and Health Connect. These features aim to improve fitness tracking and data synchronisation across health applications.

Sumit Singh, Product Head at Lava International, stated that the company has developed the Prowatch Xtreme based on feedback from the Prowatch X. He noted that Lava retained core features like AMOLED display, GPS, and health tracking while adding new capabilities.

Display and Durability

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466 × 466 Resolution and 500 nits brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports Always-On Display. Users can select from over 110 watch faces. The casing is made of aluminium alloy with a sandblasted and oxidized finish and carries an IP68 water-resistance rating. It comes with a 2-year warranty.

Battery and Connectivity

The Prowatch Xtreme is powered by a 300mAh battery and the ATD3085C chipset. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, offering 8–10 days of battery life, 5 hours of Bluetooth calling, and 17 hours of GPS operation. Messaging and notification features include quick replies.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The watch supports 110+ sports modes, 6 running courses, and intelligent exercise recognition. It includes a HX3960 PPG heart sensor and a 6-axis G-sensor for tracking movement. Other health tools include VO₂ Max, HRV, SpO₂ tracking, body energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and breathing exercises.

Navigation and Daily Tools

The Explorer Suite includes a barometer, altimeter, and compass. Productivity features include Find My Watch & Phone, Pomodoro timer, stopwatch with lap tracking, world clock, gesture controls, and event reminders.

Availability and Pricing

The Prowatch Xtreme will be available in three strap variants: Silicone (₹3,999 on launch day), Nylon (₹4,199), and Metal (₹4,499). Buyers can receive an additional ₹1,000 discount via select bank offers. The silicon strap is included with the Nylon and Metal versions. The introductory pricing is valid on June 16 or until stock runs out.