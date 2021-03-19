Advertisement

Lava launches 3 new Tablets under E-Education series

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 12:37 pm

Lava has brought 3 new student-centric tablets in India as a part of its E-Education series
Lava today launched three new student centric tablets that have been specifically developed to support online education. Priced between Rs 9000 - 15000, this series has three different screen sizes to choose from. The tablets are exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart, starting today.

 

Lava’s e-Education series has 3 tablets including Magnum XL, Aura & Ivory. All these three devices come with a "big screen size, powerful battery and superior audio quality which renders an uninterrupted learning experience for students", as per Lava. 

 

Lava Magnum XL

 

Lava Magnum XL

 

Priced at Rs 15,499, the Lava Magnum XL comes with a screen size of 10.1 inches and a hugel 6100 mAh battery. The screen has an IPS LCD panel with 390 nits of brightness. It has a 2MP front camera and 5 MP rear camera as well. The tablet has an internal storage of 32 GB which is further expandable up to 256 GB. Powered by a MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor, Lava Magnum XL comes in dark grey shade and metallic finish. 

 

Lava Aura

 

Lava Aura

 

Priced at Rs 12,999, the Lava Aura comes with a screen size of 8 inches and a long lasting 5100 mAh battery. The tablet comes with 32GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB, 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Lava Aura also comes with a metallic finish and a MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor. 

 

Lava Ivory

 

Lava Ivory

 

Priced at Rs 9,499, Lava Ivory comes with a screen size of 7 inches. This compact device comes with a unique textured hair brush finish on the back. With an internal store of 16GB and an expandable capacity of up to 256 GB, it gives an option to store diverse data files. The tablet has a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP Selfie camera. 

 

In an effort to support students further with online education, Lava has partnered with EduSaksham to offer free courses* along with the entire range of Tablets. 'This partnership with EduSaksham has made Lava Tablets education driven, enabling students to utilize the device to support learning in all forms and formats, ranging from online classes as well as other mediums of learning like education oriented YouTube channels and E-Books etc', as per the company. 

