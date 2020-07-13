Lava extends its ‘Design in India’ contest registration process till July 18

The company has extended the registration process for this contest till July 18.

Lava recently introduced a new Design in India contest for interested candidates in India on July 2. Now, the company has extended the registration process for this contest till July 18.

The brand earlier announced that the registration process for the contest will open from July 2, 2020, and it will close on July 09, 2020. Now, the brand has revealed that it is expanding the registration process for this contest till July 18.

The decision has been taken owing to a large number of requests from all over the country for the extension of registrations. The applicants who missed the opportunity to register earlier can now participate in this unique contest by Lava which has challenged students and working professionals to design the next #ProudlyIndian smartphone.

Speaking about the contest, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “We are overwhelmed with the kind of response that we have received for the contest. So far, we have received more than 12000 registrations. Keeping a large number of requests in mind, we have now extended the deadline to give another chance to people who could not participate earlier. We will reach out to the participants with further updates once all the registrations are over. ”

Lava’s Design in India contest is open for B.Tech/B.E/B. Des/M.Des students/professionals. Students and professionals from Engineering (ECE/IT/CS/Mech/Industrial Design) departments can participate in this contest in groups of 1-3 members and win a chance to work for Lava’s Design-in-India team. The top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. They will additionally receive a cash prize of Rs 50000, Rs 25000 and Rs 15000 respectively.

Lava’s Design in India contest will be conducted in three parts- Ideation, creating a prototype and presentation to the jury. Lava’s Design team will mentor the contestants throughout the competition. Contestants will be judged on three parameters- Creativity, functionality and uniqueness. The judging panel will be led by Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava International.