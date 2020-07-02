Advertisement

Lava announces 'Design In India Challenge' to design its next smartphone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 1:15 pm

The top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava.
Indian mobile handset brand, Lava has today announced the launch of its ‘Design in India’ contest. Through this unique contest, Lava is inviting entries for designing the next Indian smartphone. The registration process for this contest will be open from 2nd July- 9th July 2020.

Lava’s Design in India contest is open for B.Tech/B.E/B. Des/M.Des students/professionals. Students and professionals from Engineering (ECE/IT/CS/Mech/Industrial Design) departments can participate in this contest in groups of 1-3 members and win a chance to work for Lava’s Design-in-India team.

Lava’s Design in India contest will be conducted in three parts- Ideation, creating a prototype and presentation to the jury. Lava’s Design team will mentor the contestants throughout the competition. Contestants will be judged on three parameters- Creativity, functionality and uniqueness. The judging panel will be led by Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava International.

The top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. They will additionally receive a cash prize of Rs 50000, Rs 25000 and Rs 15000 respectively.

Speaking about the contest, Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, “Our country stands at a very important juncture right now. We envision India to be the next global manufacturing hub. We have the potential to be self-reliant too. Through this unique initiative, we want to give the youth of our country a platform to play their part in this nation building process. We invite them to use their creative skills and bring fresh perspectives to our design methods.”

In a press note, the company notes that "Lava has always been at the forefront of Govt. of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Lava was the first mobile brand to take a lead in support of this important nation building program and had set up a design team in India, becoming the first brand to design phones in the country. With this ‘Design in India’ initiative Lava is now the only Mobile handset company".

