Lava Blaze Pro set to launch in India this month with 50MP triple cameras

Lava launched the Lava Blaze in India in July this year at Rs 8,699. Now the company is also gearing up to launch its Pro model this month in the country called Lava Blaze Pro.

The brand has started teasing the upcoming Lava phone on its Twitter handle. The tweet carries the tagline ‘Coming Soon’. As reports, the phone will launch in September but the company has not revealed any official launch date for it at the moment.

As per the teaser shared by Lava, the Lava Blaze Pro is confirmed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which will be embedded in the power button. It will come in Blue and Gold colour options. Apart from this, no other information about the smartphone is known.

Lava Blaze Pro Renders

Separately, a report by GSMArena has leaked the alleged renders of the Lava Blaze Pro. As per the renders, the handset will come in four different colour options. Further, the report says that the phone will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera set up on the upper left corner of the handset. The phone is said to support 6x zoom.

In addition, it is also leaked that the Lava Blaze Pro will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a hole punch cutout. Lastly, the phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs 8,699 for the single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes in Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red colour options.

Lava Blaze has a 6.5-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It runs on Android 12. It also has a provision for adding 3GB virtual RAM as well.

On the camera front, it has a triple rear camera which includes 13-megapixel primary camera and two 0.2 Megapixel cameras. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Lava Blaze has a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W Type-C charger.