Lava Blaze NXT all set to launch tonight in India: Is it Lava Blaze with a new SoC?

Lava is all set to reveal the Lava Blaze NXT later tonight at 12AM.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Lava Blaze colours

  • Lava Blaze NXT is set to be unveiled tonight
  • Lava Blaze NXT could cost below Rs 10,000
  • Lava Blaze NXT may have Helio G37 SoC

Lava announced its latest Lava Blaze 5G smartphone a couple of weeks back and before that, the company unveiled the 4G variant back in July. Now, the brand is all set to launch the Lava Blaze NXT smartphone in India tonight. The device will be unveiled on Amazon as an exclusive launch on November 25, 12AM (midnight).

Lava Blaze NXT Price (Rumoured)

The Lava Blaze NXT’s teaser image on Amazon gives a glimpse of its back. While the price of the smartphone hasn’t been mentioned, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter suggests that the Blaze NXT is an existing variant of the Lava Blaze phone but with a new chipset. The Blaze is currently selling for Rs 8,699 in India, so one can expect the price of the Blaze NXT to be along similar lines.

Lava Blaze NXT Specifications (Rumoured)

As Ambhore says, the specifications of the Lava Blaze NXT should be identical to Lava Blaze except for the processor. Talking of Lava Blaze’s specs, it has a 6.5-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

The Blaze NXT should have the Helio G37 instead of the A22, per the leak. It runs on Android 12 and also has a provision for adding 3GB virtual RAM as well. On the camera front, the Lava Blaze has a triple rear camera which includes 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-Megapixel depth camera along with a VGA sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

Lava Blaze packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 10W Type-C charger. Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also supports Face Unlock and sports a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

