Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched in India: Is it Better Than Redmi Note 14 5G?

Lava has announced the launch of Lava Blaze Duo 5G in India. The new device by Lava lies in the budget segment with the standout feature being the secondary AMOLED Display on the back of the phone. The device comes with a Dimensity chip under the hood and here’s everything it has to offer.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Price, Availability

The Blaze Duo 5G comes in Celestial Blue and Arctic White. The Blaze Duo 5G sale will begin on December 20th, 2024, exclusively on Amazon, at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. There’s a Rs 2,000 bank offer applicable on HDFC Bank Credit / Debit Card Transactions from December 20 till December 22.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Specifications

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, Widevine L1, and supports HDR 10+. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G packs a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens with OIS, accompanied by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging. Lava promises a clean Android 14 experience with no bloatware, no ads, and no unwanted notifications. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.

Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP64 rating, and a secondary 1.58-inch AMOLED (228 x 460 pixels) screen on the back that can be used for accepting or declining calls, use rear camera for clicking selfies, checking notifications, and much more.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Both Lava and Redmi’s smartphones pack the Dimensity 7025 chip but Redmi’s device has the Ultra variant of the chip. However, the difference in performance would be barely noticeable, given brands have optimised their software well. However, Redmi’s device gets a better display in terms of brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Gorillas Glass protection.

Lava’s handset takes the lead in RAM and storage segment with faster versions of both of them compared to what we find in Redmi Note 14 5G. Not only that, but Lava Blaze Duo 5G offers more RAM and storage at a cheaper price tag.

Redmi’s device once again takes the lead when it comes to cameras, battery and charging. The Note 14 5G has a better set of cameras (including an ultra-wide angle sensor), faster 45W charging, and a slightly larger battery as well. Finally, while Lava’s device is upgradeable to Android 15, Redmi’s handset will get updates till Android 16.

Redmi’s device starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim.

We’d say that you could prefer the Redmi handset and pay a thousand bucks more for its base model compared to the top model of Lava’s device if you want longer updates, a better display, a slightly faster chipset, and superior battery and cameras.

You could prefer Lava’s handset for its cheaper price tag (with its tradeoffs), a dual-display design which is quite a unique feature for the price segment, and a similar overall performance as Redmi Note 14 5G.