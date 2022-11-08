Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, Competition

Lava Blaze 5G is the latest 5G budget smartphone from Lava in India that comes packed with the Dimensity 700 processor. The smartphone was unveiled a month ago and was said to launch around Diwali. However, the launch was delayed. Now, the Lava Blaze 5G also owns the crown of being the most affordable 5G phone in India at the moment. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Lava Blaze 5G Price

The Lava Blaze 5G carries an introductory price tag of Rs 9,999, which will be available from Amazon until stocks last. The smartphone is offered in Glass Blue and Glass Green colours. The company is also offering free service at home to the customers.

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications

The Blaze 5G sports a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90Hz refresh rate that cut blur in animations providing a clear and lag-free viewing everyday experience, says the brand. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood.

The Blaze 5G gets 4GB RAM with 3GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s 128 GB ROM and the device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The memory can also be expanded upto 1TB with a microSD card.

The new Lava smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with an anonymous call recording feature and features a 50 MP AI triple rear camera setup including one depth sensor and one macro sensor. Alongside, you get an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Lava Blaze 5G Competition

At this price point, the Lava Blaze 5G is challenging a lot of smartphones, such as the Oppo A17k, Moto E32, Infinix Hot 12, and more. However, the one thing that is common amongst all these smartphones, except Blaze 5G, is, of course, the lack of 5G support. This puts the Blaze 5G ahead of its competition as 5G services are now being widely adopted across the whole nation.

Furthermore, the Lava Blaze 5G is also offering more storage at 128GB in comparison to most of the other smartphones, which begin with 64GB. The 90Hz HD+ display is an added advantage as well. This makes the new 5G budget smartphone from Lava a no-brainer if you are considering purchasing a 5G smartphone without burning a big hole in your pocket.