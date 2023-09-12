Lava Blaze 2 Pro vs Redmi 12: Which one’s value for money?

Recently, Lava introduced the Blaze 2 Pro in India at a budget-friendly price, putting it up against one of the top players in this sector – Redmi. The Lava Blaze 2 Pro and the Redmi 12 both cost Rs 9,999, leading to a comparison between the two. Which one provides better value for money and is worth investing in? Let’s delve into the details.

Display & Performance

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centrally aligned punch-hole that houses the selfie shooter. The Lava device draws power from a Unisoc T616 Processor under the hood.

The Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The Redmi device has arrived with 4 GB and 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

In terms of display, the the Redmi 12 offers a higher Resolution panel with a 90Hz Refresh Rate which makes it the better one out of the two. As for power, the Redmi 12 again packs a better Chipset but Lava has more RAM and faster UFS 2.2 128GB storage. So the choice boils down to whether you want a faster chipset or more RAM so you can keep more apps open in the background.

The preferred Software skin is also subjective and where Redmi’s MIUI is more feature-rich, Blaze 2 Pro packs a close-stock-Android skin. However, Redmi is the winner here as it gets Android 13, while Lava’s handset has Android 12.

Battery Life & Cameras

Both the phones pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, so there’s a tie here. However, the camera segment sees Redmi 12 as the winner as it has an ultra-wide sensor at the back. On the other hand, the Lava Blaze 2 Pro has depth and macro sensors, both of which are much less practical in terms of daily use or occasional.

Redmi 12 4G

As for other additional features, there is a set of them that are present on the Redmi 12 but are lacking on the Lava Blaze 2 Pro. These include an IP53 rating, IR Blaster, up to 1TB expandable storage (up to 256GB on Blaze 2 Pro) and Gorilla Glass Protection. All of these features, along with a better chipset, cameras and display, make the Redmi 12 a much more attractive option at its price point when compared to the Lava Blaze 2 Pro.