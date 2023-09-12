Lava Blaze 2 Pro vs Redmi 12: Which one’s value for money?

HomeNewsLava Blaze 2 Pro vs Redmi 12: Which one’s value for money?

Lava Blaze 2 Pro has launched in India and it os competing with the Redmi 12 4G in the country. So which one’s the better choice?

By Abhishek Malhotra
Recently, Lava introduced the Blaze 2 Pro in India at a budget-friendly price, putting it up against one of the top players in this sector – Redmi. The Lava Blaze 2 Pro and the Redmi 12 both cost Rs 9,999, leading to a comparison between the two. Which one provides better value for money and is worth investing in? Let’s delve into the details.

Display & Performance

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centrally aligned punch-hole that houses the selfie shooter. The Lava device draws power from a Unisoc T616 Processor under the hood.

The Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The Redmi device has arrived with 4 GB and 6 of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Redmi 12 colours

In terms of display, the the Redmi 12 offers a higher panel with a 90Hz which makes it the better one out of the two. As for power, the Redmi 12 again packs a better but Lava has more and faster 2.2 128GB storage. So the choice boils down to whether you want a faster chipset or more RAM so you can keep more apps open in the background.

The preferred Software skin is also subjective and where Redmi’s MIUI is more feature-rich, Blaze 2 Pro packs a close-stock-Android skin. However, Redmi is the winner here as it gets 13, while Lava’s handset has Android 12.

Battery Life & Cameras

Both the phones pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, so there’s a tie here. However, the camera segment sees Redmi 12 as the winner as it has an ultra-wide sensor at the back. On the other hand, the Lava Blaze 2 Pro has depth and macro sensors, both of which are much less practical in terms of daily use or occasional.

Redmi 12 <a href='https://www.themobileindian.com/glossary#4g' rel='tag'>4G</a> silver
Redmi 12 4G

As for other additional features, there is a set of them that are present on the Redmi 12 but are lacking on the Lava Blaze 2 Pro. These include an IP53 rating, Blaster, up to 1TB expandable storage (up to 256GB on Blaze 2 Pro) and Gorilla Glass Protection. All of these features, along with a better chipset, cameras and display, make the Redmi 12 a much more attractive option at its price point when compared to the Lava Blaze 2 Pro.

Redmi 12

Redmi 12
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage128
  • Display6.79-inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Lava Blaze 2 Pro

Lava Blaze 2 Pro
  • ChipsetUnisoc T616
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.5-inch (720 x 1600 pixels)
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

