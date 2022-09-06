Latest Tech News Sept 6, 2022

iGear launches 20W TWS Soundbar for Rs 2,750

The iGear Immerse 20W TWS Soundbar is available on the company website, Amazon, and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 2,750 and comes with a standard warranty period of 1 year.

TWS Systems Immerse Sound System claims to create a theatre-like surround sound. The 20W speakers and subwoofer beneath its sleek exterior deliver an immersive experience for its viewers as per the company.

With Bluetooth, AUX, SD Cards and USB input connectivity options, you can play your favourite music on the soundbar. You can even pair it with your laptop. It has a 2000mAh battery which can offer up to 4 hours of backup.

Vivo Y22 launched with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Vivo has launched the Y22 smartphone in Indonesia as the newest Y-series offering. The new smartphone comes with dual rear cameras and has the Helio G85 processor under the hood. It is priced at IDR 2,399,000 (approx Rs 12,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that will be launched soon. It will be made available in Metaverse Green, Starlit Blue, and Summer Cyan (translated) colour options.

Vivo Y22 Specifications

Display 6.55-inch, 60Hz, 530 nits, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 RAM + Storage 4GB, 6GB RAM; 64GB, 128GB Storage (expandable up to 1TB) Rear Cameras 50MP, f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, 2MP bokeh sensor, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0 aperture Battery & Charging 5000mAh; 18W fast charging Connectivity 4G (Dual SIM), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack Software FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 12 Additionals Mono Speaker, IP52 water & dust resistant, Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

JBL Tune Flex lauched for Rs 6,999

JBL Tune Flex has been launched in India for Rs 6,999 and will be available on Flipkart and JBL’s online store.

Features of the JBL Tune Flex:

Active Noise Cancelling (2-Mic)

4 microphones

3 sizes of sealing ear tips

Speed charge

IPX4 splash-proof certified

JBL sound fit – open ear and sealing ear tips

Hands-Free Voice Control with Google Assistant

Customisable all-access touch control through the JBL Headphones App

Upto 8H in the earbuds + 24H in the case with ANC off

Detailed Story:JBL Tune Flex launched in India: Price, Features, Alternatives

Lava announces “Service At Home” for all of its upcoming smartphones

Lava has announced that it has extended its aftersales service to all its upcoming smartphones. Further expanding its Agni Mitra services, Lava is opening up their doorstep service by providing ‘Service at Home’ covering around 9,000 pincodes nationwide. The service request will be responded within two hours of filing a complaint and will be resolved within 48 hours, claims the brand.

The service was introduced with the launch of Lava Blaze series in July of this year and is now going to provide this services for all upcoming smartphones, without limiting to the Blaze series. This service can be availed within the phone’s warranty period via Lava’s official website, call centre, Lava care app and official WhatsApp number, which can also be scanned through QR code printed on the box.

In case of minor software and hardware issues, it will be resolved at home while in case of major issues the phone will be collected, repaired and delivered to the customer at home. Along with free pick-up and delivery, Lava will also offer free screen replacement services to its customers.

Daiwa 65-inch 4K Smart TV launched in India at Rs 56,999

Daiwa has announced the launch of its 165cm (65″) 4K UHD Smart TV – D65U1WOS powered by webOS TV. The Daiwa 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV is priced at Rs 56,999 and is already available at leading retail stores in India.

The 4K UHD Smart TV has a bezel-less display and a slim body frame. For audio, the TV comes with 20W Surround Sound Box speakers and Dolby Audio sound technology.

Furthermore, the Smart TV supports multi-HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). It further supports MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) 4K @ 60Hz. The Smart TV also has ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which reduces input lag for a fluid gaming experience for the gamers.

Powered with ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor supported by RAM of 1.5 GB, including internal storage of 8 GB. The TV is compatible with apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Spotify, and several other gaming apps that can be downloaded.

The Smart TV is embedded with ThinQ AI which enables users to enjoy entertainment through voice assistance via Magic Remote or smartphone with the LG ThinQ App. The TV also supports Alexa built-in. The Smart TV features Dual-Band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast and 2-Way Bluetooth 5.0.

Maxima launches Max Pro Vibe smartwatch at Rs 1,899

Maxima has launched Max Pro Vibe smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs 1,899. The Max Pro Vibe comes with a 1.69” full touch HD display of 240×280 dpi resolution and 550 Nits brightness. This new addition to the Max Pro range also has a capacitive touch with no lag.

Max Pro Vibe has more than 100 Cloud-based watch faces support. Also, users can set unlimited watch faces by customizing with the pictures from their gallery. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0. The watch can be charged for just 20 minutes to keep it active throughout the day.

There are over 100 sports modes in the watch. Then there is Heart Rate sensor as health feature. Furthermore, blood oxygen levels can also be tracked easily through SpO2 monitor.

Other features in the Max Pro Vibe include weather updates, camera & music control, alarm, stopwatch, timer, calculator, sleep and calories monitor, distance tracker, incoming call notifications, drinking & sedentary reminder and female health tracker. The smartwatch also has a 3ATM water resistance.

Realme GT Neo 3T India landing page now live

Realme CEO confirmed earlier last month that the GT Neo 3T would be coming to the country soon and it seems like the time has finally arrived. The Chinese smartphone brand has made live a dedicated landing page on its website for the Realme GT Neo 3T India launch. The listing, however, does not specify the launch date of the phone.

What it does confirm though, is that the phone will support 80W fast charging. As a refresher, the Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in select global markets in June. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Western Digital launches 22TB CMR hard drive in India

Western Digital today announced the launch of Ultrastar DC HC570 22TB CMR HDDs in India. The 22TB Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD are now available with the company’s national distributors, Rashi Peripherals and Tech Data India.

The Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 JBODs feature the new 22TB CMR Ultrastar HDDs. With the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, India is expecting the rollout of 5G services, which will further amplify data and cloud usage to create huge demand for high-capacity drives to reduce TCO.

The new 22TB CMR drive architecture extends capacity gains on ePMR technology and leverages technologies to deliver areal-density leadership on a mature 2.2TB/platter with ten disks. One of the new technology innovations is ArmorCache, a feature uniquely enabled by OptiNAND that combines the performance of write cache enabled (WCE) mode and the data protection of write cache disabled (WCD) mode.

When operating in WCE mode, ArmorCache ensures that the DRAM cache will be safely written in event of an emergency power off (EPO) and no data is lost. When operating in WCD mode, the drive will ensure that all user data in DRAM is safely written upon EPO, and the drive will operate with WCE-equivalent performance. Performance and data protection are now identical across both WCE and WCD modes.

Realme Buds Air 3S, Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme C33 launched in India

Realme today expanded its AIoT products portfolio with the launch of two new devices, realme Watch 3 Pro and realme Buds Air 3S. The newly launched devices are a part of realme’s TechLife Ecosystem. The Buds Air 3s come with 11mm Triple Titanium Bass Drivers and compatibility for Dolby Atmos and on the other hand, the Realme watch 3 Pro has 10-day battery life with 110+ sports modes. The Realme C33 has 50MP AI cameras, 5000mAh battery, Unisoc T612 SoC and more.

Realme Watch 3 Pro will be available in two colors- Black and Grey. The realme Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 4999, and will be on sale on realme.com, Flipkart and mainstream channels on 9 September, 12 noon. The realme Buds Air 3S will be priced at Rs 2499 and will go on sale on 14th September 2022, from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon, and mainline channels.

Realme C33 will be available in three colours – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea, and will come in two storage variants with the 3+32GB being priced at Rs 8,999, 4+64GB priced at Rs 9,999. The first sale is scheduled for 12th September 2022, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

Realme C33 Specifications