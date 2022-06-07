Realme GT Neo 3T announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme has today announced Realme GT Neo 3T in Indonesia today. The device comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price

The Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at €469.99 (around Rs 39,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at €509.99 (around Rs 42,300). The phone comes in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colour options.

Specifications

The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving on, for photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, according to Realme, it takes around 12 minutes to go from zero to 80 percent. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Also, the handset measures 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.65mm and weighs around 194.5 grams. Lastly, there’s also an X-Axis linear vibration motor and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support as well. It lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.