18 Percent people using same device to watch porn and work from home: Report

Companies have found it hard to issue office laptops to all its employees during the lockdown.

A lot of employees have confessed in research they are using the same device to watch adult content as do official work ."This can though potentially lead to malware infections if employees do not pay attention to the resources and websites they visit," as mentioned by security firm Kaspersky.

The report also says that over 18 per cent of people watch porn on devices issued to them by their company. While over 33 percent do that on their personal devices which are used for office work also. The IT sector and most digital enterprises have been confined to work from home over the past 40 days in the country, and people using the same device for professional and leisure activities is a big red flag for the security specialists.

The culture of bringing your own device (BYOD) has never been the prescribed model for most of the companies in India, who would rather issue their own laptops with a company-approved firewall in place, which makes social browsing harder. Using official devices is never advisable for such activities, especially if you're signing up for any platform with your personal email address. People need to take extra care of the links they open, or mails they access during this time, as hackers will be using this window to attack easy targets across the country. In addition to this, they need to keep an eye for the latest software updates to restrict access wherever possible.

Many experts recommend using antivirus but as long as people don't entertain messages, mail for unknown or suspected source, and definitely not giving permission to websites to access their location or personal information, they should be fine.

Earlier reports have indicated that COVID-19 related material has become the popular source content for hackers these days, who look to infect systems by secretly planting malware into a user's device. In fact, some people are creating fake COVID-19 donation sites, through which people can be easily duped into sharing their payment details, which can then be used to steal money from their account.