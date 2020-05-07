Advertisement

18 Percent people using same device to watch porn and work from home: Report

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2020 5:06 pm

Latest News

Companies have found it hard to issue office laptops to all its employees during the lockdown.
Advertisement

A lot of employees have  confessed in research they are using the same device to watch adult content as do official work ."This can though potentially lead to malware infections if employees do not pay attention to the resources and websites they visit," as mentioned by security firm Kaspersky.

 

The report also says that over 18 per cent of people watch porn on devices issued to them by their company. While over 33 percent do that on their personal devices which are used for office work also. The IT sector and most digital enterprises have been confined to work from home over the past 40 days in the country, and people using the same device for professional and leisure activities is a big red flag for the security specialists.

Advertisement

 

The culture of bringing your own device (BYOD) has never been the prescribed model for most of the companies in India, who would rather issue their own laptops with a company-approved firewall in place, which makes social browsing harder. Using official devices is never advisable for such activities, especially if you're signing up for any platform with your personal email address. People need to take extra care of the links they open, or mails they access during this time, as hackers will be using this window to attack easy targets across the country. In addition to this, they need to keep an eye for the latest software updates to restrict access wherever possible.

 

Many experts recommend using antivirus but as long as people don't entertain messages, mail for unknown or suspected source, and definitely not giving permission to websites to access their location or personal information, they should be fine.

 

Earlier reports have indicated that COVID-19 related material has become the popular source content for hackers these days, who look to infect systems by secretly planting malware into a user's device. In fact, some people are creating fake COVID-19 donation sites, through which people can be easily duped into sharing their payment details, which can then be used to steal money from their account. 

Face off: Lenovo Vibe S1 vs Samsung Galaxy E7

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

Tags: Kaspersky watch porn work from home lockdown VPN apps antivirus software update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei MatePad T8 launched with 8-inch display and 5,100mAh battery

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2 announced

Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies