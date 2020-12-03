Advertisement

Krikey launches AR-based game with Jio

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 03, 2020 10:06 am

Latest News

Krikey has launched a new game in collaboration with Jio. Jio users will also get a few benefits inside the game.

Krikey, an Augmented Reality mobile gaming company has launched YAATRA, a new augmented reality game in India, with Jio. Jio also led the Series A funding round, taking the total funding raised by Krikey to $22 million. 

 

Describing how the game works, the company says that with just the mobile phone camera, players can step into the action-adventure story of Yaatra and join the quest to defeat a monster army. Using weapons such as the bow and arrow, chakra, lightning and fire bolts, players can battle through different levels of combat and puzzle games.

 

Sharing options are also included where once the users complete their gameplay, they can choose to share a personalized video with friends. There are also video feeds to see gameplay videos posted by other users and a digital training ground where players can practice their bow and arrow skills before playing again.

 

Jio user will get exclusive access to:

  1. 3D Avatar feature
  2. Gameplay tokens (to unlock additional weapons and powers)
  3. Game levels

 

Speaking on this occasion, Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram, Krikey Founders commented, “Our vision with Krikey is to bring together inspiration and reality in an immersive way. With augmented reality, we are able to bring fantasy worlds into your home, straight through the window of your mobile phone.”

 

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, commented, "Krikey will inspire a generation of Indians to embrace Augmented Reality. Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction".

 

"Augmented Reality gaming takes the user into a world of its own, and we invite every Jio and non-Jio user to experience AR through Yaatra", he added. 

 

Krikey is now available for free to download on the IOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Reliance Jio launches three new All-in-One annual prepaid plans for JioPhone with up to 504GB data

Jio Cricket App launched: Everything You Need to Know

JioPages vs Google Chrome: Which one is better?

Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

Jio and Qualcomm achieve 5G speeds of upto 1Gbps in India

Reliance Jio hikes price of Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack

Latest News from Reliance Jio

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Twitter starts labelling tweets with Manipulative Media in India: Things you should know

Lionsgate Play OTT app launched in India

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies