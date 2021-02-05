Kodak HD LED TVs partners with Flipkart and announces new deals on CA And 7XPRO series

The sale begins from 6th February and will extend till 9th February 2021.

Kodak HD LED TVs has partnered with Flipkart for TV Days Sale and have announced great offers on the bezel-less Kodak CA and 7XPRO series, starting at Rs 7,999 only. The sale begins from 6th February and will extend till 9th February 2021.



Kodak CA series are bezel-less and are equipped with spectacular features like the 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital plus and DTS TruSurround. It provides multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with a remote. CA series have the latest Android 10 interface and provides easy access to Google Assistant for user-friendly navigation.



In the sale, the 24HDX100S TV model will be avialble for Rs 7,999, 32HDX900s TV for Rs 11,399, 32HDX7XPRO TV for Rs 13,499, 40FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 18,499, 42FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 19,999, 43FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 22,499, 43UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 25,499, 43CA2022 TV for Rs 28,499, 50UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 29,499, 50CA7077 TV for Rs 33,499, 55UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 35,499 and 55CA0909 TV for Rs 37,499.



Kodak 7XPRO series is the official Android televisions equipped with features such as 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. These TVs with has Android 9 Pie interface are powered by quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-450MP3 GPUs. In January 2021, Kodak HD LED TVs extended the 7XPRO series with the launch of all-new 42-inch Full HD variant.



Referring to the sale, Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee shares “We are aiming to achieve a market share of 6% in 2021 and thus, we are primarily focusing on expanding our customer base in the country. With Flipkart as our strategic partner, we are offering great deals to our customers backed by latest TV technologies.”