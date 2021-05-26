Kodak HD LED TV’s CA Series and 7XPRO series will be available from Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Kodak says that the customers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Kodak HD LED TV has announced great deals for Flipkart The Big Saving Days Sale on its official android Kodak CA and 7XPRO series, starting at just Rs 8999. The 3-day sale starts on 27th May with early access on May 26, 2021.

The 7XPRO TVs are loaded with features such as Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU and screen brightness of up to 500 nits that allow vivid picture quality with proper contrast.

With an aim to offer a better viewing and overall customer experience, these official android televisions are coupled with Chromecast to connect the customers with the world. The new 42-inch TV comes with a powerful sound of 30W and Pre-loaded applications such as YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5 and many more.

The bezel-less Kodak CA series is equipped with features like the 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital plus and DTS TruSurround. It provides multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with a remote. CA series has the latest Android 10 interface and provides easy access to Google Assistant for user friendly navigation.

In the sale, the 24HDX100S TV model will be avialble for Rs 8,999, 32HDX900s TV for Rs 11,999, 32HDX7XPRO TV for Rs 13,999, 40FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 19,499, 42FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 20,999, 43FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 22,499, 43UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 24,999, 43CA2022 TV for Rs 27,999, 50UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 31,999, 50CA7077 TV for Rs 31,999, 55UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 33,999, 55CA0909 TV for Rs 36,999 and 65CA0101 for Rs 54999.