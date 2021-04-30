Kodak discounts multiple TVs on Flipkart's Big Savings Day Sale

Kodak has discounted many of its TV models on Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale

Kodak HD LED TV has announced new deals for Flipkart's The Big Saving Days Sale on its wide range of offerings, starting at Rs 9,499. The sale starts on 2nd and ends on 7th May. The highlight of the sale will be Kodak CA series which will be available at the starting price of Rs 28,499 as per the brand.

The bezel-less Kodak CA series is equipped with features like the 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital plus and DTS TruSurround. It provides multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 with user friendly remote. CA series also has the latest Android 10 interface and provides easy access to Google Assistant for user friendly navigation.

Kodak TV’s CA series has smart features as well such as 5000+ Smart TV apps and games, 24-watt surround sound, airplay, built-in Chromecast through which more than 1000 applications can be cast, making it a go to device for home automation. CA series comes with a processor powered by MediaTek.

Kodak says that HDFC card holders can avail an additional discount of 10%. The full list of TVs on sale are as below:

Model Price Before Discount Price After Discount

32HDX7XPRO 13999 13499

40FHDX7XPRO 19999 18999

42FHDX7XPRO 21499 20499

43FHDX7XPRO 22999 22499

43UHDX7XPRO 26999 24999

43CA2022 29999 28499

55UHDX7XPRO 36499 34999

55CA0909 39999 36999