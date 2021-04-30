Advertisement

Kodak discounts multiple TVs on Flipkart's Big Savings Day Sale

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2021 1:17 pm

Latest News

Kodak has discounted many of its TV models on Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale
Advertisement

Kodak HD LED TV has announced new deals for Flipkart's The Big Saving Days Sale on its wide range of offerings, starting at Rs 9,499. The sale starts on 2nd and ends on 7th May. The highlight of the sale will be Kodak CA series which will be available at the starting price of Rs 28,499 as per the brand.

 

The bezel-less Kodak CA series is equipped with features like the 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital plus and DTS TruSurround. It provides multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 with user friendly remote. CA series also has the latest Android 10 interface and provides easy access to Google Assistant for user friendly navigation. 

 

Kodak TV’s CA series has smart features as well such as 5000+ Smart TV apps and games, 24-watt surround sound, airplay, built-in Chromecast through which more than 1000 applications can be cast, making it a go to device for home automation. CA series comes with a processor powered by MediaTek. 

 

Advertisement

Kodak says that HDFC card holders can avail an additional discount of 10%. The full list of TVs on sale are as below:

 

Model                        Price Before Discount        Price After Discount

 

32HDX7XPRO                      13999                                 13499

40FHDX7XPRO                    19999                                 18999

42FHDX7XPRO                    21499                                 20499

43FHDX7XPRO                    22999                                 22499

43UHDX7XPRO                    26999                                 24999

43CA2022                             29999                                 28499

55UHDX7XPRO                    36499                                 34999

55CA0909                             39999                                 36999

Kodak HD LED TVs partners with Flipkart and announces new deals on CA And 7XPRO series

Kodak TV expands its 7XPRO Android Series with the launch of 42-inch FHDX7XPRO TV

Kodak HD LED TVs announce great deals on its bezel-less CA and 7XPRO series

Kodak HD LED Android TV to start at Rs 5,999 during sale

Kodak launches range of XPRO and CA Android TV series in India starting at Rs 10,999

Kodak HD LED TV sale resumes through Amazon and Flipkart in orange and green zones

Latest News from Kodak

You might like this

Tags: Kodak

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 6/6T series smartphones to receive Android 11 in late August: OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy M32 spotted on Geekbench

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies