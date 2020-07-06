Advertisement

Kodak 7XPRO Android TVs to launch in July

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 5:39 pm

Kodak 7XPRO comes with a near bezel-less design, RM Cortex-A53 Quad core processor, Android 9.0 interface, Google Assistant.
Kodak HD LED TV will be launching 7XPRO Android TVs this July. It will be available in 6 variants- 32-inch (HD), 40-inch (Full HD), 43-inch (Full HD & Ultra HD), 50-inch (Ultra HD) and 55-inch (Ultra HD).

Kodak 7XPRO comes with a near bezel-less design, RM Cortex-A53 Quad core processor, Android 9.0 interface, Google Assistant, multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v. 4.1 with user friendly remote.

The 32-inch HD inch 7XPRO ANDROID TV will feature resolution of 1366 x 768, 178' wide viewing angle, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness and 60HZ refresh rate.

The 40-inch FHD 7XPRO ANDROID TV will feature resolution of 1920 x 1080, 178' wide viewing angle, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness and 60HZ refresh rate.

The 43-inch full HD 7XPRO ANDROID TV will feature resolution of 1920 x 1080, 178' wide viewing angle, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness and 60HZ refresh rate. The 43-inch Ultra HD 7XPRO ANDROID TV will feature resolution of 3840 x 2160, 178' wide viewing angle, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness and 60HZ refresh rate.

The 50-inch UHD 7XPRO ANDROID TV will feature resolution of 3841 x 2160, 178' wide viewing angle, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness and 60HZ refresh rate.

The 55-inch UHD 7XPRO ANDROID TV will feature resolution of 3842 x 2160, 178' wide viewing angle, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness and 60HZ refresh rate.


The new Kodak 7XPRO TVs will be powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core A53 CPU with a Mali-450MP multi-core GPU. The 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 FHD inch will have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage while the 43 UHD inch, 50 inch and 55 inch will have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage.

The new Kodak TV will feature a 24-watt audio unit. All the TVs will feature dedicated Key for Prime, Youtube and SonyLiv. They will feature three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, RF Input, Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth v.4.1. 

 

The TVs will be equipped with Google Assistant as well. They come with official Android TV, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

