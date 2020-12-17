Advertisement

Kingston launches three new USB Flash Drives in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 4:02 pm

The new Kingston USB flash drives aim to provide versatility, flexibility and ultimate connectivity on-the-go.
Kingston Technology announced the launch of three new USB flash drives- Kingston DataTraveler Kyson, Kingston DataTraveler 80 and Kingston DataTraveler Duo in India. The new USB flash drives aim to provide versatility, flexibility and ultimate connectivity on-the-go.

 

Kingston DataTraveler Kyson (DTKN) - It is a high-performance Type-A USB flash drive with extremely fast transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s read and 60MB/s write, allowing quick and convenient file transfers. With up to 256GB of storage, you can store and share photos, videos, music and other content on the go. The capless metal design will save you the trouble of losing a cap, and the functional loop makes it easy to be taken wherever you go. DataTraveler Kyson is a stylish, dependable USB-A Flash drive that comes with a limited 5-year warranty.

Kingston DataTraveler 80 (DT80) - It is a high-performance USB flash drive that supports next-generation Type-C laptops, desktops, smartphones and tablets. Designed for professional and business use, DataTraveler 80 features fast speeds of up to 200MB/s read and 60MB/s write which allows for quick and convenient file transfers. The compact and capped design has a durable casing and key ring loop making it ideal for on-the-go storage.

 

Kingston DataTraveler Duo (DT Duo) - It features dual USB connectors that work with both standard USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports to easily share files between laptops, desktops and mobile devices. The dual-interface drive is also ideal as extra storage with 32GB and 64GB capacities. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds allow users to easily access and transfer documents, photos, videos, music and more. Dual sliding caps protect the connectors when not in use.

 

DT Duo is the latest addition to the Duo family of plug-and-play drives that complement mobile needs:

 

DataTraveler microDuo 3C (DTDUO3C): Dual interface that works with both standard USB and USB Type-C with fast read speeds up to 100MB/s. Available with up to 128GB capacity providing plenty of extra storage for the latest smartphones, tablets, PCs and Mac computers.

 

DataTraveler microDuo 3.0 G2 (DTDUO3G2): Dual interface micro-USB and USB Type-A for Android smartphones and tablets that support USB OTG (On-The-Go). DTDUO3G2 can be plugged into micro-USB ports that are used for charging devices as expanded storage (up to 128GB) for quick and easy file, photo and video transfers between mobile devices and PCs.

 

