Advertisement

Kent Zoom vs Dyson V7 Animal: Battle of Vaccum Cleaners

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 10:33 am

Latest News

Vacuum Cleaners are made for effortless cleaning of your house and here are two of the best vacuum cleaners available in the market for purchase
Advertisement

Vacuum Cleaners help you clean your house with ease. There's not much effort involved in the cleaning process when using a Vacuum cleaner. Today we are gonna compare two vacuum cleaners where one is from Kent, the Kent Zoom which just got launched and the other one is from Dyson which is the Dyson V7 Animal.

 

Kent Zoom vs Dyson V7 Animal: Design

 

Dyson V7 Animal

Advertisement

 

The Dyson V7 Animal and the Kent Zoom have a similar design but also have their respective differences in some areas. The V7 Animal according to the company is Lightweight and ergonomic, to clean high-up places with one motion. You can also remove the handle which transforms the vacuum cleaner into a handheld one.

 

The Dyson V7 Animal also has a functionality where there's no need to touch the dirt to empty the bag, as you just push the button to release it into your bin. The vacuum cleaner also comes with a docking station so you can hang it wherever you want in the house which makes everything look neat.

 

Kent ZOOM

 

The Kent Zoom also is a cordless vacuum cleaner which works without any cord and hose. It has a bagless design as there is no bag attached making it lightweight and handy. It Collects dust in a chamber and disposable dust bags are not required. 

 

It also comes with a handy fold operation that gives you the freedom to deep clean surfaces which requires a close and detailed cleaning such as the sofas.

 

Both have their advantages and disadvantages but here, the Dyson also comes with a dock station which the Kent doesn't have and the V7 animal comes with more tools inbox such as the Quick-release Combination Tool and the Quick-release Mini Soft Dusting Brush. On the other hand, the Kent Zoom comes with a washable HEPA filter.

 

Kent Zoom vs Dyson V7 Animal: Features 

 

V7 Animal

 

Dysons Digital motor spins at up to 110,000rpm. Producing up to 100Air Watts. It has a MAX mode for up to 6 minutes of extra power, and Powerful mode for longer, day-to-day cleaning. It has a runtime of 30 minutes with a charging time of 3.5 hours.

 

Kent Zoom

 

The Kent Zoom has a 2-speed control and comes with 2 modes which are Eco and Powerful. It has a charging time of 4 to 5 hours with a runtime of 27 minutes in eco mode and 23 minutes in max mode. It has 130W of maximum power.

 

Here, we can see that the Dyson has a bit less suction power than the Kent Zoom but it charges faster and has a tad bit better runtime than the Kent Zoom. 

 

Price

 

The Dyson V7 Animal sells for Rs 24,999 and the Kent Zoom sells for Rs 14,999. 

 

We can say that the Kent Zoom provides a good value for the money but the Dyson has a docking station and more accessories included in the box when compared to Kent Zoom.

Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum-Mop launched in India for Rs 16,999

Trifo launches Emma Smart Vacuum Cleaner in India, starting at Rs 21,990

KENT ZOOM Cordless and Hose less Vacuum Cleaner launched in India for Rs 14,999

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

KENT ZOOM Cordless and Hose less Vacuum Cleaner launched in India for Rs 14,999

Trifo launches Emma Smart Vacuum Cleaner in India, starting at Rs 21,990

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies