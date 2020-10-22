Kent Zoom vs Dyson V7 Animal: Battle of Vaccum Cleaners

Vacuum Cleaners are made for effortless cleaning of your house and here are two of the best vacuum cleaners available in the market for purchase

Vacuum Cleaners help you clean your house with ease. There's not much effort involved in the cleaning process when using a Vacuum cleaner. Today we are gonna compare two vacuum cleaners where one is from Kent, the Kent Zoom which just got launched and the other one is from Dyson which is the Dyson V7 Animal.

Kent Zoom vs Dyson V7 Animal: Design

The Dyson V7 Animal and the Kent Zoom have a similar design but also have their respective differences in some areas. The V7 Animal according to the company is Lightweight and ergonomic, to clean high-up places with one motion. You can also remove the handle which transforms the vacuum cleaner into a handheld one.

The Dyson V7 Animal also has a functionality where there's no need to touch the dirt to empty the bag, as you just push the button to release it into your bin. The vacuum cleaner also comes with a docking station so you can hang it wherever you want in the house which makes everything look neat.

The Kent Zoom also is a cordless vacuum cleaner which works without any cord and hose. It has a bagless design as there is no bag attached making it lightweight and handy. It Collects dust in a chamber and disposable dust bags are not required.

It also comes with a handy fold operation that gives you the freedom to deep clean surfaces which requires a close and detailed cleaning such as the sofas.

Both have their advantages and disadvantages but here, the Dyson also comes with a dock station which the Kent doesn't have and the V7 animal comes with more tools inbox such as the Quick-release Combination Tool and the Quick-release Mini Soft Dusting Brush. On the other hand, the Kent Zoom comes with a washable HEPA filter.

Kent Zoom vs Dyson V7 Animal: Features

Dysons Digital motor spins at up to 110,000rpm. Producing up to 100Air Watts. It has a MAX mode for up to 6 minutes of extra power, and Powerful mode for longer, day-to-day cleaning. It has a runtime of 30 minutes with a charging time of 3.5 hours.

The Kent Zoom has a 2-speed control and comes with 2 modes which are Eco and Powerful. It has a charging time of 4 to 5 hours with a runtime of 27 minutes in eco mode and 23 minutes in max mode. It has 130W of maximum power.

Here, we can see that the Dyson has a bit less suction power than the Kent Zoom but it charges faster and has a tad bit better runtime than the Kent Zoom.

Price

The Dyson V7 Animal sells for Rs 24,999 and the Kent Zoom sells for Rs 14,999.

We can say that the Kent Zoom provides a good value for the money but the Dyson has a docking station and more accessories included in the box when compared to Kent Zoom.