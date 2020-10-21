KENT ZOOM Cordless and Hose less Vacuum Cleaner launched in India for Rs 14,999

Kent Zoom comes with a hose less and cordless design and is equipped with operations such as multi nozzle, handy fold & motorized floor.

Advertisement

Kent has announced the launch of its innovative and smart home appliance “KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner”. The biggest USP of this vacuum cleaner is that it works without any cord and hose. It makes it very manageable and allows one to clean every nook and corner of your home.



This modern home assistant is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in white and black colour combination and is available at all Kent outlets and online on www.kent.co.in.



Kent Zoom comes with a hose less and cordless design and is equipped with operations such as multi nozzle, handy fold & motorized floor. It uses state of art cyclonic technology and HEPA filters. The air and dust are sucked at high speed creating a fast-spinning vortex while the dust is separated in a detachable cylindrical collection bin.



This vacuum cleaner is equipped with a rechargeable Lithium battery. Kent says that 4 – 5 hours of recharge is good enough to vacuum clean your house for straight 30 mins. Furthermore, to ensure users comfortability there is no bag attached to the vacuum cleaner making it lightweight and handy.



The vacuum cleaner is geared with advanced cyclonic technology that sucks dust at high speed. It collects dust in a chamber and disposable dust bags are not required. This feature makes it very mobile and you can carry it anywhere in home as well as outside.





Additionally, KENT Zoom comes with the multi nozzle operation. It gives you freedom to deep clean surfaces which requires a close and detailed cleaning. The motorized floor brush operation facilitates cleaning both hard surfaces such as floors and soft ones such as carpets. Also, the handy fold operation gives you freedom to deep clean surfaces which requires a close and detailed cleaning.





The product comes with 1300W suction motor which scoops up all the dust and debris from every corner of the room and makes it spotless and dust-free. Kent Zoom is also easy to clean and maintain as it is designed with a High Efficient Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filter which is washable. This technology helps provide clean, dust-free and spotless surroundings and reduces the air pollution with low dust and particulate matter (PM) discharge.



Mahesh Gupta, Chairman Kent RO Systems Ltd said “We are rest assured that customers will be more than satisfied with the performance of Kent Zoom Vacuum Cleaner as this product has been designed keeping in mind that busy lifestyles increase time pressures; and by integrating this simple technology to one’s daily routine can help to lighten the burden.