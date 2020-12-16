KENT ALPS PLUS Air Purifier with UV disinfection launched in India

KENT ALPS PLUS Air Purifier with UV disinfection comes with a higher CADR and higher capacity of 400 m3/hr which is ideal for an area of upto 430 sq feet.

KENT RO Systems Ltd, has launched a new model of Air Purifier named as KENT ALPS PLUS Air Purifiers with UV disinfection. The new Air Purifier is priced at Rs 29,950 and is available through all leading retail outlets across India.



With the all-new UV disinfectant feature, the purifier also utilizes HEPA Pure Technology to remove dangerous particulates from Air. HEPA filters have the efficiency to catch and trap indoor carcinogens particles like PM 2.5 particulates (removes up-to 99.99 %), Pollen, Allergens, Surface adhering Mold, Fine Dust and clinging odours like Cigarette smoke, foul smells or pet odour.

KENT ALPS PLUS Air Purifier with UV disinfection comes with a higher CADR and higher capacity of 400 m3/hr which is ideal for an area of upto 430 sq feet. Some other features include Intelligent Air Quality Monitoring, and filter replacement indicators, child lock and low noise operations.

KENT ALPS uses a combination of purification systems as well as a set of filters. The three stage filtration process gives you an excellent level of Air Purification. Kent Air-Purifiers uses tested and trusted a unique designed Primary filter acting a first line of defense removes large and visible pollutants such as large particle dust, cobwebs, debris, human and pet hair, the Activated carbon filter removes any smell odour including smoke, foul smell, pet smell, and Anti-bacterial coated ‘HEPA’ (high efficiency particulate arrestor) developed with superior Japanese technology, catches and traps carcinogenic particles such as bacteria, pollen, allergens, mould, dust etc.



Commenting on the need for air purifiers with UV disinfectant, Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, KENT RO Systems Ltd. said, “While advanced air purifiers already exist in the market which help breathe pure but the pandemic has triggered the need for preventive measures, such as UV-C light disinfection, to help avert airborne transmission; although face masks and social distancing are good preventative measures, but we need to step up the prevention; especially with winters approaching socializing outdoors or opening windows for added ventilation for extended periods are not practical and/or possible. Hence, we have expanded our portfolio with more innovative and tech driven products understanding the current situation and air quality concern, we have come out with a solution that will let you breathe Pure Air and disinfect your home and workplace.”