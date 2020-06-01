Advertisement

Kawasaki launches Ninja 1000SX BS6 bike in India for Rs 10.79 lakh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 4:33 pm

The latest bike to come upgraded with BS6 engine has been priced Rs 50,000 more than its predecessor.
Kawasaki is the latest bike manufacturer to upgrade its fleet with BS6 versions in India and now it's time for the Ninja 1000SX. The company has started taking orders for the bike and deliveries are likely to commence in the coming weeks. 

 

Compared to the previous version, the BS6 Ninja 1000SX costs Rs 50,000 more. For the added price, you're getting several updates and yes, the BS6 engine to comply with the norms in the country. The product is listed on the company site as well.

The 2020 version of Ninja 1000SX gets subtle changes in design. The front fairing has been tweaked to give it a more aggressive look. The bike's pillion seat has been customised to offer better comfort for the rider.

 

The other changes include sharper LED headlamps, 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth support, which connect via smartphone app. This way the rider can get message/call notification and track his movement for navigation purpose as well.

 

In addition to this, the Ninja 1000SX motorcycle comes equipped with electronic cruise control, quick shifter, ABS, cornering management function and two power modes among others. Kawasaki hasn't revealed the power figures for the new variant. But considering the engine has been upgraded to support BS6 like everyone else, we'd expect them to remain fairly similar to that of the predecessor.

 

The bike is powered by 1,043cc BS6 liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine. As you might recall, its predecessor pushed out 140bhp of power and 111Nm of torque.

 

