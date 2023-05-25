HomeNewsJust Corseca Spin Bunny Portable Karaoke Speaker launched in India

Just Corseca Spin Bunny Portable Karaoke Speaker launched in India

Just Corseca has launched a new portable karaoke wireless speaker in India with Bluetooth v5.0, TF card support and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Just Corseca has come up with a new portable audio device which it calls the ‘Spin Bunny’. The Spin Bunny is a portable karaoke wireless speaker which gets 5-watt dynamic drivers and comes bundled with a rechargeable karaoke wireless mic if you want to sing along. Read on to know more about what the device has to offer.

Just Corseca Spin Bunny Karaoke Speaker: Price, Features

The Just Corseca Spin Bunny Karaoke Wireless Speaker is available in three shades — Blue, White, and Pink, for Rs 3,999, backed with a 12-month warranty. The product can be purchased from the company’s official website Justcorseca.in and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, etc. The product can also be purchased through other online and offline retail stores across India.

The Spin Bunny is designed for an active lifestyle, according to the brand. It has a compact form factor equipped with a convenient handle for portability. It features the latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology for seamless connectivity while also allowing you to attend voice calls when paired with your smartphone.

A 2-inch 5-Watt dynamic driver handles the sound. One can play the music of their choice from their smartphone or laptop or simply load the MP3 tracks onto a TF card and carry the music along with you, anywhere.

The rechargeable wireless microphone (500mAh battery) transforms the Spin Bunny into an instant karaoke machine. The speaker itself packs a 2000mAh battery.

VingaJoy recently also launched a similarly priced speaker called PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker. The wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and portable speaker. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. The speaker also boasts features like FM connectivity.

