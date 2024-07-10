JioTag Air Tracker Launched With Apple Find My Support: Know All Features

Reliance Jio debuted the JioTag back last year in June and its successor, dubbed JioTag Air has now been launched in India. The highlights of the device include support for Apple’s Find My network, loud sound notification, and more. Here’s what all features you get with the JioTag Air.

JioTag Air: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 2,999 but available for Rs 1,499 for a limited time, the JioTag Air comes in Blue, Red, and Grey colours. The device can be purchased through JioMart, Reliance Digital, and Amazon.in.

JioTag Air: Features

The JioTag Air is a small asset tracker that allows you to find and track your valuables like keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggages, pets and other such items that can be easily misplaced.

JioTag Air has support for Apple’s Find My Network and the JioThings App. However, you can choose only one App at at a time, notes Jio. For Apple Users, once paired with Apple Find My app, JioTag Air sends continuous secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network like iPhones, iPads and Macs.

These devices then send the location of the JioTag Air to iCloud and you can go to the Find My app and see it on the map wherever the JioTag Air is in the world, similar to how an Apple AirTag works.

Android users can pair the device with the JioThings App and track the tagged item on this app itself. The JioThings community find network is bound to grow as more people install JioThings and remote tracking will also expand accordingly.

Aside from that, the tracker has a speaker that can make a sound that’s between 90-120 dB level so you can find the tracker in case it gets lost. Then there are disconnection alerts along with a locator where you can follow the directions of the last updated location from the Find My app on Apple devices.

The lost mode notifies you in case the tracker is detected in the Apple Find My network. The tracker has a battery life of 12 months and comes with an extra battery and a lanyard cable in the box.