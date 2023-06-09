JioTag launched as an Apple AirTag competitor in India

Jio has debuted the JioTag in India, which is an Apple AirTag-like bluetooth tracker for your personal items such as keys. This tracker developed by Reliance Jio functions in a similar fashion as Apple’s AirTags, but is more accessible, thanks to its significantly lesser price. Read on to know more about the JioTag.

JioTag: Price

The JioTag has been listed on Jio.com with an MRP of Rs 2,199. However, the tracker is currently available for a discounted price of Rs 749. The company is also offering a cash-on-delivery option at select pin codes across the country. The package also includes an extra battery and a lanyard cable.

JioTag: Specifications

JioTag has been launched in India with a replaceable CR2032 battery powering it, that can deliver up to a year worth of battery life. Users can place it in their wallet, handbag, or any other personal item so it can be tracked. The lanyard cable that is included in the box helps attach the tracker to other items.

Various functions of the tracker can be used via the Jio Things app available on app stores for download. The tracker can connect with the user’s smartphone using Bluetooth v5.1.

There’s support for a Jio Community Find feature, where if people are unable to find the connected items at the last disconnected location, they can list their JioTag as lost on the JioThings application on their smartphones and the Community Find feature will search and report the location of the lost tracker.

The tracker offers a tracking distance of up to 20 meters indoors and up to 50 meters outdoors. Other than locating regular-use items, the tracker can also be used to track users’ smartphones even if it is in silent mode by double-tapping the JioTag. Lastly, it weighs 9.5 grams and measures 38.2mm x 38.2mm x 7.2mm in size.