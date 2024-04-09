JioSaavn Launches Duo, Family Packs: All Details

JioSaavn, the music streaming service has now announced a couple of new plans including the Duo and the Family packs so users can share their subscriptions with other people of their choice. The packs are set to offer unlimited ad free music along with Unlimited offline downloads.

JioSaavn Duo, Family Packs: Price, Features

The JioSaavn Duo pack allows two pro accounts including the admin and the Family Pack enables six members (including admin) to share pro benefits. The Duo plan is priced at Ra 129 a month while the Family pack is priced at Rs 149 a month.

With these packs consumers can enjoy ad-free music, access unlimited Jiotunes, and get unlimited offline downloads. In addition to all these benefits, consumers opting for these packs also enjoy enhanced sound quality.

These packs, specifically designed for users to share access with their loved ones, have been released in addition to the existing individual plans of varying durations. These pro packs are available to all JioSaavn customers on Android and iOS mobile apps of the streaming service.

Meanwhile, in the space of music streaming, apps like Spotify are moving towards AI with features based on the technology. Spotify recently announced a new feature called AI Playlist that extends beyond the regular method of creating a playlist where you add various tracks manually.

Spotify’s AI capabilities extend beyond typical playlist requests tied to genres or eras, enabling users to seek out more varied mixes. For instance, one might request a playlist for “serenading a cat” or “soundtracking a zombie apocalypse,” as Spotify indicates.

Users can craft prompts around diverse themes, including locations, creatures, hobbies, cinematic figures, hues, or even emojis. Spotify points out that the most engaging playlists often emerge from prompts blending various genres, atmospheres, musicians, and periods.