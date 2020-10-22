Advertisement

JioPages vs Google Chrome: Which one is better?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 1:51 pm

Latest News

Jio Pages is a browser that has replaced Jio Browser and is coming out to be a great competitor for Chrome.
Advertisement

Jio has launched its latest made-in-India browser, the JioPages which replaces the Jio Browser. The new browser has some nice features up its sleeves but it does it compare with the top player, Google Chrome. Let's have a look.

 

Design

 

JioPages Chrome menu

Advertisement

 

With the design perspective, both the browsers differ significantly. While chrome has a menu up top on the right, the Jio Pages has the option on the bottom right.

 

Where chrome shows the options in a list view, Jio Pages shows the settings menu in a grid style with various icons so you can identify the setting easily. 

 

JioPages Chrome Home Tab

 

Both of them also have a similar home tab where they show you recommendations based on your taste and what sites you visit. The UI of the Home Tabs on both of them is also pretty similar.

 

JioPages Chrome Tabs

 

When coming to Tabs UI, both the browsers have a similar design for the Tabs menu but Chrome's tab menu keeps on changing with various versions so we never know when we might get to see a new grid styled Tab UI or some other in Google Chrome.

 

Where you can enter incognito in Chrome through the top right menu, the Jio Pages has an option right below the Tabs which saves you from an extra click in Chrome where you first have to open the menu and then go to incognito. 

 

Performance & Features

 

JioPages Incognito

 

Both the browsers have their own set of features. A nice feature which Jio Pages has is the ability to set a PIN or fingerprint before opening an incognito window which seems to be missing in Chrome. This feature can be a useful one when needed.

 

JioPages Chrome Settings

 

Both the browsers have AdBlockers which we still need to observe regarding the performance of both and how aggressively both of them block ads. 

 

Read More: Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

 

Jio Pages and Chrome both have dark and light themes but in Jio Pages, the Dark theme dims the brightness of the browser pretty significantly which makes it difficult to spot things whereas on chrome nothing changes except the colour being changed to grey which is how it should be.

 

JioPages Theme

 

The browsers have many features in common such as saving passwords and card details for easy access in future, changing default search engine, ask for download location every time a user downloads a file, download manager, etc. 

 

One thing worth noting here is that Jio Pages offers only 3 options for changing the default search engine while Chrome offers 5 so you have more flexibility in chrome.

 

Coming to the performance, both the browsers feel snappy when going to websites. We didn't face any issues while loading websites on Jio Pages and the performance on both seems to be almost the same. 

 

Read More: Chrome Allowing Google, YouTube to Store User Data?

 

Verdict

 

The verdict here is that both the browsers have much in common as Jio Pages is also based on Chromium blink, but Jio Pages has some additional features like the AdBlocker Plus, PIN and Biometric protection for Incognito Window which Chrome doesn't include.

 

And most importantly, it is a made in India browser which is definitely a plus point. 

 

We can say that Jio Pages is definitely a worthy competitor for Chrome and a great alternative for people who are looking to switch browsers.

How to use the new Download UI in Microsoft Edge?

Opera launches new versions of its Android and Desktop Browsers

Chrome Allowing Google, YouTube to Store User Data?

Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Google Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

Why is someone calling You? Truecaller will let you Know

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies