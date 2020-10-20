Advertisement

Chrome Allowing Google, YouTube to Store User Data?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 4:20 pm

Latest News

Chrome is allegedly storing user data from its own websites such as YouTube, even if the user has directed the browser not to do so.

Google is now being blamed for storing user data from its own sites such as YouTube.com, Google.com, on Chrome even if the user has directed the browser not to do so. 

 

To explain the issue, when the user has set Chrome to automatically delete all cookies and site data upon closing the browser, Chrome still keeps the data from its own sites like cookies, while wiping out everything else. 

 

The issue was explained along with screenshots by an independent software developer named Jeff Johnson in a blog post where he explained by showing how Chrome on MacOS was deleting data from Apple website upon closing the browser but not the data from YouTube.com.

 

Read More: Google introduces 'Hum to Search' feature for iOS and Android 

 

Jeff also mentions that this is a bug and not intended behavior but a noteworthy point here is that why is Google allowing to store data from its own websites and not other ones.

 

This bug also raises questions regarding privacy issues as Google allegedly is storing data without users consent. Jeff has also found a workaround for the issue until Google fixes it. 

 

You can force chrome to not save data for these google sites by adding them to an exception list which is accessible by going into settings, privacy and security, cookies and other site data, sites that never use cookies. Here you can add the sites after which the issue should be fixed. 

Google announces Guest Mode for Google Assistant and new Security Features

Does Google Pixel 4A pose a threat to OnePlus Nord?

Google introduces 'Hum to Search' feature for iOS and Android

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung introduces e-catalogue for its products

Flipkart allows pre-booking a product for just Rs 1 before BBD sale

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies