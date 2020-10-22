Advertisement

Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 11:53 am

JioPages supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.
Reliance Jio has launched JioPages, a made-in-India web browser, which replaces the existing Jio Browser. Jio says that the new browser focuses on data privacy and gives users full control of their information.

JioPages web browser is based on Chromium Blink, and provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection.

JioPages supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users can select the app language, and also set up their regional preferences from different states.

Jio claims that JioPages is better than a conventional browser when it comes to performance. The JioPages web browser is currently available for download on the Google Play Store.

Here are the key features of JioPages:

1. Personalised Home Screen

Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They could also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access.

2. Personalized theme

Users could choose from three themes - System Default, Light and Dark. They could switch to ‘Dark mode’ for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night.

3. Personalised Content

The content feed is customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region. In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.


4. Regional Content

The browser supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users also have the option of customising the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.


5. Advanced Download Manager

The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

6. Incognito Mode

The Incognito mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system. On JioPages, the user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

7. Ad Blocker

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user with a seamless browsing experience.

0 Comments

