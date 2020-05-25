Advertisement

JioMart service launches but privacy issues raise alarm bells

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 1:38 pm

Latest News

The online grocery platform now taking orders from across 200 cities in India.

Reliance JioMart is now available for delivery service across 200 cities in the country. This is another online grocery delivery platform that seeks to serve consumers as they avoid stepping out for shopping amid COVID-19. We have covered all the details about the service and how it operates over here. But today we're looking at the privacy concerns of the platform raised by an industry expert, which is seemingly directed at use of data from the consumers. 

 

The company's privacy policies over here, is a clear indication that user's will be signing up on this platform with their consent, but the practises likely to be adopted have raised a few eyebrows. "Notwithstanding the above, the user acknowledges the company’s right to share some of the aggregate findings, including the personal information provided by the users in an unidentifiable form, and not the specific data with advertisers, sponsors, investors, strategic partners, and others in order to help grow the business." This statement itself is rather worrying, because consent of the user is being defined as an access point for the company. 

 

JioMart: Dat Security Concern

 

For instance, look at this point mentioned in the privacy section. "When a user visits or uses the platforms, the company may access, collect, monitor and/or remotely store data in relation to the user’s location, which may also include global positioning system coordinates or similar information regarding the location of the device using which the user has visited or used the platforms." These are obvious red flags for anyone with understanding of data privacy on the internet, but with lack of such regulations in India, JioMart seems to be making merry with disregard for any possible violations. 

 

Speaking of which, if in any case, the platform has a security breach, look at who's taking the responsibility for such incidents. "It is expressly stated that the company shall not be responsible for any breach of security or for any action of any third parties that receive users’ personal data or events that are beyond the reasonable control of the Company including, acts of government, computer hacking, unauthorized access to computer data and storage device, computer crashes, breach of security and encryption, etc." So at one point they claim security protocols have been followed, but still they are unwilling to be held responsible for any mishap. Does this ring a bell about a popular social networking site for anyone? 

 

While some aspects of its data collection is anonymised, JioMart does mention that some parts of the identifiable data could be shared with other parties. This primarily includes "parent company, group companies, subsidiaries, associates, affiliates, suppliers, vendors, sister concerns, service providers and service partners." 

 

Signing up for a big price?

 

Data privacy is considered an afterthought by most companies operating in India. It helps that besides the archaic set of Information Technology policies, the new-age companies are free to operate without having to worry about stringent data regulation norms like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. With millions of Indian users on the internet, and now signing up for online platforms for various services, they automatically become hotbed for cyber-attacks which invariably leads to data breaches. And not having these companies liable for their collection practices or any other incident is a recipe for disaster in itself.  

JioMart now taking orders through WhatsApp in select cities

Amazon vs Reliance JioMart: The tale of bringing small shops online

Latest News from Relaince

Tags: JioMart user privacy GDPR online companies Reliance Retail data breach cyber attack

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

JioMart goes live across 200 towns in India: Here’s everything you need to know!

Australian researchers hit fastest internet speed at 44.2 TBp/s

Samsung partners with Facebook to bring offline retailers online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies