Advertisement

JioMart goes live across 200 towns in India: Here’s everything you need to know!

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

Here is everything you need to know about JioMart.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio recently introduced its online grocery service, JioMart, as a pilot project in some parts of Maharashtra. Now, the company has revealed that the service is live across India. 

 

Reliance JioMart is now available across 200 towns in the country. The company has introduced a dedicated website for the JioMart and the mobile version is expected to be available soon in the country. The company is offering a wide range of groceries on its website. Here is everything you need to know about JioMart. 

 

How to sign-up for JioMart?

 

Advertisement

The whole process is quite simple and users need to follow these steps. First, click on the sign-in button next to the search bar and then enter your mobile number. Once done, you will be taken to a page where you have filled all the details like email ID, your name and password along with OTP sent on your mobile number. With this, you will be signed into a JioMart account. Users can go to the Profile page to add a new delivery address along with their card details and pending orders. 

 

What all JioMart has to offer?

 

Reliance JioMart has a variety of products. The company is currently selling fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and seasonings along with exotic fruits and vegetables. Then there is the Dairy & Bakery section that provides dairy items like milk, cheese etc along with cakes and muffins, toast & Khari, breads and buns. It also offers Staples including atta, flours, sooji, pulses, rice, edible oils, dry fruits, masala & spices, salt, sugar and more. 

 

The JioMart also offers a variety of products in snacks including biscuits, cookies, noodles, cereals, namkeen, chocolates, ready-to-cook meals, frozen products, sauces, pickles, sweets and beverages. It also offers personal care products ranging from oils, toothpaste to shampoos and soaps. Then there are Home Care products including detergents, dishwash, cleaners and more. Lastly, the JioMart also delivers baby grooming products, baby baths, diapers and more. 

 

Jiomart

 

What are the payment methods on JioMart?

 

Users can pay the bill via different channels. Users can pay the amount using a wallet. The site supports Paytm, PhonePe, UPI, JioMoney and MobiKwik. One can also add the credit or debit card details on the payment page or can simply choose the net banking option. Furthermore, there is a cash on delivery option as well.

 

What is missing?



The website does not come with any WhatsApp integration, which is quite odd. During the testing period, the company used WhatsApp as a medium of communication. The pilot project allowed customers to order products from the nearby local stores. However, the customers still need to go and collect the items they have ordered through the platform. But we cannot find any WhatsApp link on JioMart website.

 

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

JioMart now taking orders through WhatsApp in select cities

Amazon vs Reliance JioMart: The tale of bringing small shops online

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance JioMart JioMart Reliance JioMart service JioMart features JioMart delivery options

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Australian researchers hit fastest internet speed at 44.2 TBp/s

Samsung partners with Facebook to bring offline retailers online

Amazon launches food delivery service in India, starts with Bengaluru

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies