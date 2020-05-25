JioMart goes live across 200 towns in India: Here’s everything you need to know!

Here is everything you need to know about JioMart.

Reliance Jio recently introduced its online grocery service, JioMart, as a pilot project in some parts of Maharashtra. Now, the company has revealed that the service is live across India.

Reliance JioMart is now available across 200 towns in the country. The company has introduced a dedicated website for the JioMart and the mobile version is expected to be available soon in the country. The company is offering a wide range of groceries on its website. Here is everything you need to know about JioMart.

How to sign-up for JioMart?

The whole process is quite simple and users need to follow these steps. First, click on the sign-in button next to the search bar and then enter your mobile number. Once done, you will be taken to a page where you have filled all the details like email ID, your name and password along with OTP sent on your mobile number. With this, you will be signed into a JioMart account. Users can go to the Profile page to add a new delivery address along with their card details and pending orders.

What all JioMart has to offer?

Reliance JioMart has a variety of products. The company is currently selling fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and seasonings along with exotic fruits and vegetables. Then there is the Dairy & Bakery section that provides dairy items like milk, cheese etc along with cakes and muffins, toast & Khari, breads and buns. It also offers Staples including atta, flours, sooji, pulses, rice, edible oils, dry fruits, masala & spices, salt, sugar and more.

The JioMart also offers a variety of products in snacks including biscuits, cookies, noodles, cereals, namkeen, chocolates, ready-to-cook meals, frozen products, sauces, pickles, sweets and beverages. It also offers personal care products ranging from oils, toothpaste to shampoos and soaps. Then there are Home Care products including detergents, dishwash, cleaners and more. Lastly, the JioMart also delivers baby grooming products, baby baths, diapers and more.

What are the payment methods on JioMart?

Users can pay the bill via different channels. Users can pay the amount using a wallet. The site supports Paytm, PhonePe, UPI, JioMoney and MobiKwik. One can also add the credit or debit card details on the payment page or can simply choose the net banking option. Furthermore, there is a cash on delivery option as well.

What is missing?





The website does not come with any WhatsApp integration, which is quite odd. During the testing period, the company used WhatsApp as a medium of communication. The pilot project allowed customers to order products from the nearby local stores. However, the customers still need to go and collect the items they have ordered through the platform. But we cannot find any WhatsApp link on JioMart website.



