JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan launched with Exclusive HBO Content: Check out the details

JioCinema, a well-known streaming platform in India, has introduced its Premium subscription plan that provides users with access to a broader selection of exclusive content.

This move comes after the platform gained a significant following by providing free streaming of well-known events like the FIFA World Cup and IPL 2023 and hit movies such as Vikram Vedha.

Access Exclusive Content from Leading Studios

Users of JioCinema Premium can access a wider range of exclusive content from top studios, such as HBO. Some of the latest HBO shows on JioCinema Premium are The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Succession. Additionally, more exciting content will be added to the Premium library in the upcoming months.

List of HBO Shows Available on JioCinema

Earlier this year, JioCinema partnered with WarnerBros to provide users with a wide range of HBO shows. This includes popular series such as – :

– The Last of Us

– House of the Dragon

– Game of Thrones

– Entourage

– Curb Your Enthusiasm

– Perry Mason

– White Lotus

– Mare of Easttown

– Winning Time

– Chernobyl

– White House Plumbers

– Barry

– Succession

– Big Little Lies

– Westworld

– Silicon Valley

– True Detective

– Newsroom

JioCinema Subscription Plan Price

To access JioCinema’s Premium subscription plan, visit their website and click the Subscribe button. The plan costs Rs 999 for a year and allows users to enjoy high-quality video and audio on any device.

Moreover, up to four devices can use the app simultaneously, allowing users to share their account with loved ones.

Competing in the Indian Streaming Market

JioCinema now provides exclusive content from HBO in response to the growing competition in the Indian streaming market.

Streaming giants, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Hotstar, are all competing for a larger market share. By partnering with these leading studios, JioCinema aims to attract more users and establish itself as a top streaming platform in India. This move follows the success of Disney+ Hotstar, which saw an increase in subscribers after adding HBO content.