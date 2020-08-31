Advertisement

Jio Updates its Existing JioFiber Tariff Plans, Plan starts at Rs 399

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : August 31, 2020 1:55 pm

New JioFiber customers activating from September 1 will get the 30-day free trial and if you're an existing JioFiber customer, your plans will be upgraded to match the benefits of new tariff plans
Jio has now added new tariff plans to JioFiber with the tag line "Naye India Ka Naya Josh." The telecom giant has also announced, "No condition 30-day free trial" for all of its new customers. These new plans will now offer "Truly Unlimited" internet (With no data caps).

 

These new tariff plans start from just Rs 399 per month and can go up to Rs 1499 per month. Customers new to Jio can opt for a 30-day free trial of 150Mbps truly unlimited internet, a 4K Set Top Box with a subscription to 12 OTT (Over the top) applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee 5, Sony Liv, etc, and free voice calling. Jio also guarantees no question return of the service if you don't like it.

 

Commenting on this development, Jio's Director, Mr Akash Ambani said, “JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest-growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to Join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world.”

 

Rs 399 and Rs 699 plans will offer 30 Mbps and 100Mbps of speeds respectively and unlimited voice calling but no app subscriptions. The Rs 999 plan will offer 150Mbps of speed, unlimited voice calling and a free subscription to 11 Apps worth Rs 1000. Whereas, the Rs 1499 plan will give you 300 Mbps of speed, unlimited voice calling, and Rs 1500 worth subscription to 12 Apps.

 

The old Rs 699 plan gave users only 250 GB of data with 100 Mbps download speed and around 7 Mbps upload speed but Jio claims that in new plans download and upload speed will be same.

 

New JioFiber customers activating from September 1 will get the 30-day free trial and if you're an existing JioFiber customer, your plans will be upgraded to match the benefits of new tariff plans. Apart from that, any JioFiber customer who takes the plan between 15th and 31st August will also get the 30-day free trial benefits as a voucher in their MyJio voucher inventory.

