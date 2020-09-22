Jio Postpaid Plus plans announced starting at Rs 399

The new Jio Postpaid Plus plans have been announced by the Telecom operator which now also has support for Family Plans and starts at Rs 399

The giant telecom operator, Reliance Jio has announced new Jio Postpaid Plus plans to better the user experience by adding value-added services to the packs.

These plans contain Amazon prime video subscriptions, family bundles, netflix subscription, etc and much more for the comfort of the users.

The new postpaid plus plan starts at Rs 399 which will provide unlimited calling and messages, 75GB data addition after every billing cycle which supports data rollover of upto 200GB. Means you can stack up to 200GB of unused data. Complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Hotstar, JioSaavn, JioTV, Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime are included under the pack.

The Rs 599 postpaid plus plan has the same benefits as Rs 399 plan but it will offer 100GB data instead of 75GB data, and will support 200GB data rollover. It will also give you 1 additional SIM Card for a family member under the Family plan.

The Rs 799 plan has the same benefits regarding subscriptions and calling as above 2 plans but will offer 150GB data every billing cycle and support of upto 200GB data rollover. It will give you 2 additional SIM cards for family members under the Family plan.

The Rs 999 plan offers the same entertainment and calling benefits along with 200GB of data after every billing cycle with 500GB data rollover. This will give you 3 additional SIM cards under the Family plan.

The last and the most expensive plan of Rs 1499 provides you the same benefits as other plans, except this will give you 300GB of data after every billing cycle and support of upto 500GB data rollover. This plan also gives you unlimited data and voice calling in the USA and UAE with no additional roaming charges.

All the plans above also support Wifi-calling across India and even abroad. Wi-Fi Calling while in international countries will be as inexpensive as Re 1.

Akash Ambani, the director of Reliance Jio commented on the launch event saying,"JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it."

Jio Prepaid customers and postpaid customers of other operators can also call Jio for easy home delivery for the connection and Jio also says that there will be no down-time while porting your number to Jio Postpaid Plus.