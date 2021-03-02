Advertisement

Jio partners with 'Fireworks' to bring short-video stories to its KaiOS

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 6:42 pm

Jio has partnered with Fireworks to bring short-video stories to its proprietary KaiOS operating system
Reliance Jio has partnered with Fireworks, a Silicon Valley-based short video platform. The partnership aims to provide vertical video "stories" to its over 100 million KaiOS users in India, the two companies said on Tuesday.

 

Jio has embraced Firework’s “stories” and made it available to the KaiOS users under the Jio Developers Growth pad, making Firework native in all Jio KaiOS phones. Firework has also been Integrated within the Jio Browser where users will be able to experience firework on the “Discover” tab.

 

“KaiOS opens newer audiences to the short video category and with Firework’s focus on high quality short video stories in multiple Indian languages, this alliance shows great potential with already visible traction,” Sunil Nair, CEO of Firework India, said in a statement.

 

Firework has grown rapidly since its launch in India in 2019. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) based offering enables businesses and platforms to embrace the “Stories” format which until now was prevalent only in the app ecosystem.

 

With Firework, the “Stories” short video format is now possible on any platform, be it app or in the open web through a simple integration. The service already powers some of the leading publishers in India to simply plug in and bring millions of short video content to its users.

 

The Firework-Jio collaboration will see content from Firework’s massive vault of exciting snackable content find audience among Jio’s network of handheld devices and apps. 

