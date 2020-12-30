Jio and MediaTek join hands to host 'Gaming Masters' eSports event

Jio and MediaTek have joined hands to host 'Gaming Masters' eSports event. The game involved in the event will be FreeFire

Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India. This 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames’ first online gaming event - ‘India ka Gaming Champion’.

Gaming Masters is a grassroot undertaking by MediaTek and Jio, that is meant to revolutionize online gaming as per the companies. The tournament is set to test gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of INR 12,50,000

The entire tournament will be broadcast LIVE on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube. Gaming Masters will feature Garena’s self-developed battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

The registration period for the esports event has already begun from 29th December and will go on till 9th of January 2021. The tournament will take place between 13th January 2021 and 7th March 2021.

Interested players can register at play.jiogames.com/esports and as per them, the Registration is open to Jio and non-Jio users. There is No registration or participation fee involved in the registration process.